Support fallen O.C. peace officers at the AOCDS Memorial Store Grand Opening

Get ready, Orange County! The AOCDS Memorial Range Store Grand Opening is almost here, offering a fantastic opportunity to stock up on quality gear while supporting a vital cause. The event will take place over three days, featuring special discounts, vendor showcases, and complimentary lunch.

Event Details

Join the Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs (AOCDS) for the grand opening:

Dates: January 27, 28, and 29, 2026.

January 27, 28, and 29, 2026. Location: 1900 W. Katella Ave., Suite A, Orange, CA 92867 (North side of the Sheriff Hutchens Training Facility).

(North side of the Sheriff Hutchens Training Facility). Complimentary Lunch: Served daily from 10 AM to 2 PM by the AOCDS Back the Blue BBQ Crew.

Support a Meaningful Cause

This event is more than just a grand opening; it’s a fundraiser for the AOCDS Memorial Fund, a recognized 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

100% of the profits from the store will go directly to the fund.

from the store will go directly to the fund. The fund provides financial assistance to the families of peace officers who are killed or injured in the line of duty and awards scholarships to their children.

Featured Products and Vendors

The store is a one-stop shop for law enforcement professionals and supporters, offering a wide array of equipment and merchandise. You can expect to find:

Agency-specific merchandise, handguns (Staccato, Glock, and more), rifles, shotguns, Benchmade knives, and Oakley sunglasses.

A wide variety of ammunition, tactical gear, sighting and optic systems, and range essentials.

The grand opening will also feature vendor swag, raffles, giveaways, and representatives from leading brands:

Alco Targets , Safariland , and Holosun Optics will be on-site, showcasing their professional-grade law enforcement products.

, , and will be on-site, showcasing their professional-grade law enforcement products. Other participating vendors include Custom Hearing Ear Molds, Custom Woodworking Products/Flags, Tactical Gear Distributors, Fenix Lights, Keep It Sharp Mobile Knife Sharpening, and Lipsey’s Gun Distributors.

Grand Opening Discounts

Take advantage of exclusive savings during the three-day event:

AOCDS Members: Receive 10% off your total purchase.

Receive your total purchase. Other Agencies: Active-duty law enforcement personnel from all other agencies will receive 5% off their total purchase.

We look forward to seeing you there to celebrate and support this important cause!

About the AOCDS

The AOCDS stands for the Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs, a professional association and labor organization that represents over 4,600 active and retired sworn peace officers in Orange County, California.

Role and Members

The AOCDS functions as a collective bargaining unit, advocating for the interests, safety, wages, and benefits of its members. Its membership is diverse and includes:

Active, extra-help, and retired deputy sheriffs and sheriff-coroner investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

and from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. District Attorney investigators and public assistance investigators from the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

and from the Orange County District Attorney’s office. Probation officers from the Orange County Probation Department.

from the Orange County Probation Department. Park rangers from OC Parks.

Community Involvement

Beyond representation, the AOCDS is actively involved in the community, sponsoring numerous charities and causes. A significant initiative is the AOCDS Memorial Fund, a recognized 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. This fund is supported by profits from the Memorial Range Store and other fundraisers, providing:

Financial assistance to the families of peace officers who are killed or injured in the line of duty.

Scholarships to the children of members entering college.

