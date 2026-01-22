O.C. police pursuit ended with a crash that killed an innocent driver

The Anaheim Police Department began a pursuit on Wednesday night at about 7:41 p.m. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Bradford Avenue and Madison Avenue in Placentia, when the pursued driver crashed into two other vehicles.

The Placentia Fire and Life Safety Department said they received a call about a collision at the same intersection at around 7:44 p.m.

The suspect was driving a Jeep Wrangler when it crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection. Two of the three vehicles damaged were not involved in the pursuit.

One innocent person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second perosn was injured and transported to the hospital. No police officers were hurt.

The name, age and gender of the victim who died is not known at this time.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, according to the police.

A witness named Maria Torres told Fox News that “I saw a car driving like at least 70 miles per hour, and he ran the red light, so I was able to break in time. I just saw the cops running behind him.”

The California Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT), will be leading the investigation due to the severity of the crash.

Penalties Faced by the Suspect

As of January 22, 2026, authorities have not yet publicly identified the suspect arrested in connection with the fatal police pursuit in Placentia.

While formal charges have not been finalized, a suspect involved in a fatal pursuit in California typically faces severe felony charges and penalties:

Potential Criminal Charges

Vehicular Manslaughter While Evading Police: This specific charge (California Vehicle Code 2800.3) applies when a pursuit result in a death.

This specific charge (California Vehicle Code 2800.3) applies when a pursuit result in a death. Gross Vehicular Manslaughter: If the suspect is found to have acted with “gross negligence” (a reckless disregard for human life), they can be charged under Penal Code 192(c)(1).

If the suspect is found to have acted with “gross negligence” (a reckless disregard for human life), they can be charged under Penal Code 192(c)(1). Felony Evading: Standard charge for fleeing from law enforcement in a motor vehicle.

Standard charge for fleeing from law enforcement in a motor vehicle. Murder (Watson Murder): In extreme cases, particularly if the suspect has a prior DUI conviction and was intoxicated, prosecutors may seek a second-degree murder charge.

Potential Penalties

Prison Time: Manslaughter while evading: 4, 6, or 10 years in state prison. Gross vehicular manslaughter: Up to 6 years in state prison. Murder: 15 years to life in prison.

Fines: Felony convictions can result in fines of up to $10,000 .

Felony convictions can result in fines of up to . License Revocation: A conviction for these offenses typically results in a mandatory driver’s license revocation for at least 3 years.

