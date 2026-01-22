Stolen motorcycle ends in jail for suspect in coastal Orange County

Tuesday morning, what started as a routine proactive patrol turned into a not-so-routine discovery for one unlucky motorcyclist, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

During a consensual encounter, a police officer learned the rider was on Post-Release Community Supervision and noticed several issues with the motorcycle, including a damaged ignition, an obliterated VIN, and a missing engine serial number.

With help from a local business partner, the officer was able to confirm the motorcycle had in fact been reported stolen.

The rider was then immediately arrested and transported to the HBPD jail. The motorcycle will be returned to its rightful owner.

Reminder: crime doesn’t pay in Huntington Beach, especially when you try to hide the evidence.

Here’s what penalties the Huntington Beach motorcyclist could face based on the conduct described and California law:

Likely Charges & Penalties in California

The situation involves:

A stolen motorcycle

An obliterated VIN and missing engine serial number

and A suspect on Post‑Release Community Supervision (PRCS)

Possession of the stolen vehicle

Criminal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Below are the most relevant statutes and their penalties, based directly on California law.

1. Possession of a Stolen Vehicle — Penal Code §496d PC

Because the motorcycle was confirmed stolen and the rider possessed it, this is the most directly applicable charge.

PC 496d is a “wobbler,” meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or felony.

Penalties:

Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail Up to $1,000 fine

Felony: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail Up to $10,000 fine



2. Possession of a Vehicle With Altered or Obliterated VIN — Penal Code §496d & Vehicle Code §10803

The officer observed a damaged ignition, obliterated VIN, and missing engine number.

California treats VIN tampering seriously.

Vehicle Code §10803

Depending on circumstances (intent to resell, multiple vehicles, etc.), penalties may include:

Felony: 2, 4, or 6 years in state prison Up to $60,000 fine

Alternate felony/misdemeanor range: 16 months, 2, or 3 years Up to $30,000 fine Or up to 1 year in county jail



Additionally: California law makes altering, destroying, or removing a VIN a felony, typically punishable by:

16 months–3 years in prison

in prison Fines up to $25,000

Possible vehicle forfeiture

3. Receiving Stolen Property — Penal Code §496

If prosecutors choose to separately charge general stolen‑property possession:

Felony or misdemeanor (depending on value and record)

Up to 1 year in county jail for misdemeanor

in county jail for misdemeanor Felony penalties possible under §1170(h)

4. PRCS Violation

Since the rider was on Post‑Release Community Supervision, a new arrest for a felony offense almost certainly qualifies as a PRCS violation, which can lead to:

Flash incarceration (10 days)

Return to custody for up to 180 days

Additional supervision conditions

(These details come from California’s PRCS framework; the statutes vary by county but consistently impose sanctions for new law violations.)

Summary of What the Suspect Faces

Given the facts, the most likely exposure includes:

Primary charges

Receiving/possessing a stolen vehicle (PC 496d)

Possessing a vehicle with an obliterated VIN (VC 10803 / PC 10750–related)

Possible sentencing range

Misdemeanor exposure: Up to 1 year in jail, plus fines

Up to in jail, plus fines Felony exposure: 16 months to 6 years in custody (depending on charge severity) Fines up to $10,000–$60,000 depending on which VIN statute applies



Plus:

PRCS violation penalties, which can add additional jail time

