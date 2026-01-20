A teenage girl went missing last night in Westminster

Carolina Aguilar, a 16 year old, was reported missing last night after leaving her residence in the area of Brookhurst and Bolsa and not returning home, according to the Westminster Police Department.

If you have seen her or have any information on her current whereabouts please reach out to WPD dispatch at 714-898-3315 or Detective Bell at jbell@westminster-ca.gov or 714-548-3724.

In cases like this, the vast majority of missing teenagers return home safely. Statistically, it is very rare for a missing teenager to never return.

Recovery Statistics for Missing Teens

High Recovery Rates : According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), the overall recovery rate for missing children in 2024 was 91% . Other historical data suggests that more than 99% of missing children eventually return home alive.

Timeframe for Return : Most cases are resolved quickly. About 85% of missing persons cases are resolved within a week, and 95% are resolved within a month. Data from 2025 indicated that 61% of recovered children were found within just seven days of being reported missing.

Runaway Trends: More than 90% of missing child cases reported to NCMEC involve teenagers who have run away. Of this group, roughly 99% return home safely.

In Orange County, the vast majority of missing teen reports involve runaways who are recovered shortly after their disappearance. However, there are currently dozens of open cases involving minors reported missing over the last three years (2024–2026).

Orange County Missing Minor Statistics (2023–2026)

Volume of Cases : In California, over 63,000 children were reported missing in 2024; approximately 60,000 of these were classified as runaways.

Resolution Rate : Nationally, about 91%–95% of missing children are recovered within days or weeks. In Orange County specifically, data from late 2023 indicated roughly 25 open cases for minors at any given time.

Primary Causes: The majority of teen disappearances in Southern California are due to voluntary departures (runaways), followed by family abductions.

Notable Examples and Statuses (2024–2026)

Name Last Seen Location Current Status (as of Jan 2026) Carolina Aguilar (16) Jan 19, 2026 Westminster Active Search: Reported missing near Brookhurst/Bolsa. Jade Duran (14) Oct 31, 2025 Panorama City/Orange County Active Search: Last seen on Halloween; mother reports she snuck out for a party. Annie Kathleen (16) April 2025 Anaheim Found Safe: Disappeared at Disney California Adventure; found and reunited with family days later. Mayanin Vazquez Aug 2024 Orange County Found Safe: Reported missing on the first day of school; found safe within days. Ava Love (13) April 22, 2025 City of Orange Active Search: Missing from the foster care system; last seen near “The Outlets of Orange”. Unnamed Female April 2025 Anaheim Found Safe: Recovered in Los Angeles by the OC Human Trafficking Task Force; suspect arrested.

