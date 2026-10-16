Who is SAUSD Trustee Katelyn Brazer Aceves?

Katelyn Brazer Aceves, the current president of the Santa Ana Unified School District Board of Education and trustee representing Area 4, is seeking another four-year term in the November 3, 2026 election. She was first elected to the board in 2022, winning a three-candidate race with approximately 37% of the vote. Her current term expires in December 2026.

According to Ballotpedia, Brazer Aceves faces a challenge from former candidate Sylvia Iglesias, who is also running for the Area 4 seat in this year’s election. The race is officially nonpartisan.

Brazer Aceves serves as board president and works professionally as a Community Resource Specialist with the Orange County Department of Education. Her background includes community engagement, family outreach, and advocacy work with immigrant families. The district says she has focused on literacy initiatives, English learner support programs, student mental health services, and family engagement efforts during her time on the board.

On her campaign website, Brazer Aceves highlights several accomplishments from her first term, including support for literacy coaches at elementary schools, the creation of a districtwide Immigration Support Plan, expanded college and career readiness programs, and voter approval of a $355 million school facilities bond measure.

Endorsements

Publicly reported endorsements for Brazer Aceves include:

Santa Ana Educators Association (SAEA) [ocvote.gov]

California School Employees Association (CSEA), Santa Ana Chapter 41 [ocvote.gov]

Orange County Democrats [bluevoterguide.org]

California Working Families Party [bluevoterguide.org]

National Union of Healthcare Workers [bluevoterguide.org]

UNITE HERE Local 11 [progressiv…ters.guide]

Orange County Young Democrats [progressiv…ters.guide]

Orange County Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento [progressiv…ters.guide]

SAUSD Trustee Hector Bustos [progressiv…ters.guide]

Santa Ana City Councilmembers Benjamin Vazquez and Jessie Lopez [progressiv…ters.guide]

Election Takes Place During Turbulent Time for SAUSD

Brazer Aceves’ reelection campaign comes as SAUSD continues to face significant challenges that extend beyond any one board member.

The district has experienced years of declining enrollment. Multiple reports indicate enrollment has fallen by roughly 25% to 28% over the last decade, reducing state funding and increasing financial pressure on the district.

Earlier this year, district officials reported a budget shortfall of approximately $187 million and approved major staffing reductions. Hundreds of positions were eliminated or left unfilled as administrators sought to stabilize district finances and avoid potential intervention by county education officials.

Aceves Voted to Lay off almost 300 Teachers and Counselors

Aceves voted to lay off roughly 262 to 286 employees (teachers and counselors), roughly 200 were teachers. ( May 19 2025 Board Minutes)

Brazer Aceves voted to place a $355 million dollar tax increase through Measure “I”. At the July 23, 2024 Board Meeting, SAUSD Board voted to Adopt Resolution No. 24/25-3597 which ordered a School Bond Election On November 5, 2024, Requesting Consolidation with Other Measures Occurring On November 5, 2024, and Authorized Necessary Actions in Connection Therewith. Voting Yes: Carolyn Torres, Alfonso Dr Alvarez, Hector Bustos, Katelyn Brazer Aceves, Rigo Dr Rodriguez.

The board previous to Aceves voted to give the teachers a massive raise. Today Aceves has the support of the Santa Ana Teacher’s Union. But the teachers she voted to lay off were the young teachers. Most of the overpaid and burned out older teachers are still at the SAUSD.

SAUSD Students, Parents and Community are now experiencing the impacts and suffering the consequences. A decrease in Teacher caused an increase in classrooms’ size. SAUSD students and families continue to suffer the consequences. Brazer Aceves needs to be held accountable for her failures.

SAUSD Students are Failing in Basic Math and English

Academic performance also remains a concern for many parents and taxpayers.

According to recently reported state testing results, only about 33% of SAUSD students met or exceeded state standards in English language arts, while roughly 22% met or exceeded standards in mathematics. That means approximately two-thirds of students are not meeting grade-level English standards and nearly four out of five students are not meeting state math standards.

Supporters of Brazer Aceves point to gradual academic improvement reflected on state accountability measures and argue that the district is moving in the right direction following pandemic-related learning losses. Her campaign notes districtwide gains on the California School Dashboard and expanded academic support programs.

Critics, however, question whether those improvements are sufficient given the district’s continuing low proficiency rates, declining enrollment, and ongoing fiscal problems. The upcoming election will likely serve as a referendum on the board’s handling of those challenges.

Aceves Supports Higher Taxes

Brazer Aceves boasts on her candidate statement, website and flyers that she secured over $355 million bond. This means that she increased Santa Ana residents’ property tax by approximately $400 year for the next 30 years. With the high cost of living, high grocery prices and high gas prices, Santa Ana residents are being squeezed out of their hard earned money. SAUSD annual budget is approximately $900 million. Why does Brazer Aceves continue to tax residents again and again?

The Bottom Line

As voters in Trustee Area 4 prepare to cast their ballots, they will be choosing between continuity and change at a time when SAUSD faces difficult questions about academic achievement, student enrollment, and long-term financial stability.

If Aceves was running a company with the sort of bad record the SAUSD has accrued would she keep her job?

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