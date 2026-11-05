Two killed in early-morning Fountain Valley intersection crash as police search for answers

Two people were killed and a third person was injured following a violent early-morning collision at the intersection of Bushard Street and Slater Avenue in Fountain Valley, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the intersection at approximately 4:36 a.m. on Nov. 3. Upon arrival, officers located a silver Ford Flex and a silver Nissan Kicks that had collided in the intersection.

According to preliminary findings released by police, the Nissan Kicks was traveling eastbound on Slater Avenue while the Ford Flex was traveling northbound on Bushard Street when the collision occurred. The vehicles ultimately came to rest on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Investigators said the Ford Flex was occupied by a male driver who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The Nissan Kicks was occupied by a female driver and a male passenger. Both occupants of the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the cause of the collision remains under investigation and it is not yet known whether impairment played a role. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

Witnesses are urged to contact the Fountain Valley Police Department Traffic Bureau regarding investigation DR# 26-36679.

Intersection Crashes Remain One of America’s Deadliest Traffic Problems

The tragic collision highlights an ongoing national traffic safety challenge. According to federal highway safety data, roughly half of all traffic crashes resulting in injuries or fatalities in the United States occur at or near intersections. Intersection-related crashes account for thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of injuries nationally each year.

Urban intersections are particularly dangerous because they bring together crossing traffic, turning vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, and varying traffic signal patterns. Even relatively low-speed intersection crashes can become fatal when the impact occurs on the side of a vehicle, where occupants have less protection than they do in frontal impacts.

In Orange County, major arterial intersections such as Beach Boulevard, Harbor Boulevard, Euclid Street, Brookhurst Street, Chapman Avenue, Slater Avenue, and other heavily traveled corridors frequently account for a disproportional share of serious injury and fatal collisions.

The Five Most Common Causes of Serious Intersection Collisions

While investigators have not determined what caused the Fountain Valley crash, traffic safety experts consistently identify several recurring factors in severe intersection collisions:

Failure to yield the right-of-way

Running a red light or stop sign

Distracted driving, including cellphone use

Speeding or attempting to beat a traffic signal

Impaired driving involving alcohol or drugs

Other contributing factors can include fatigue, poor visibility, vehicle defects, medical emergencies, and improper left turns.

Many fatal intersection crashes involve a combination of factors rather than a single cause.

Potential Criminal Charges Could Depend on the Investigation

At this stage, police have not announced any arrests or criminal charges.

However, if investigators ultimately determine that a driver violated traffic laws and caused the collision, prosecutors could consider charges ranging from misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter to felony vehicular manslaughter or gross vehicular manslaughter, depending on the circumstances.

Potential factors investigators may examine include:

Traffic signal timing data

Event data recorder information

Vehicle speeds

Witness statements

Surveillance video

Cell phone records

Toxicology results

If impairment is discovered, potential penalties could increase dramatically, particularly in a case involving multiple fatalities.

However, no evidence of impairment or criminal conduct has been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Impact on the Surviving Driver’s Auto Insurance

Regardless of whether criminal charges are filed, the surviving driver’s auto insurance could face significant consequences if investigators determine that driver was at fault.

Possible insurance impacts could include:

A substantial premium increase at renewal

Loss of safe-driver discounts

Placement into a higher-risk underwriting category

Non-renewal by the current insurer

Difficulty obtaining preferred-rate coverage in the future

In California, a fatal at-fault collision is among the most serious claims an insurer can evaluate. Premium increases can persist for several years depending on the driver’s record, insurer guidelines, and final determination of fault.

The claim itself could become extraordinarily expensive. In addition to vehicle damage, insurers may face wrongful death claims, medical costs, litigation expenses, and other liability exposures. If damages exceed policy limits, the driver could potentially face personal financial exposure for amounts not covered by insurance.

A fatal crash involving two deceased occupants can generate liability claims reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars or, in some cases, millions of dollars depending on the facts and available insurance coverage.

Safety Tips for Drivers Approaching Intersections

Traffic safety experts recommend several precautions that can significantly reduce the risk of serious intersection collisions:

Reduce speed when approaching signalized intersections.

Look left, right, and left again before proceeding through green lights.

Pause briefly before entering an intersection after a light turns green.

Never assume cross traffic will stop for a red light.

Avoid cellphone use while approaching intersections.

Leave extra following distance behind other vehicles.

Be especially cautious during overnight and early-morning hours.

Obey posted speed limits and traffic signals.

Never drive while impaired by alcohol, drugs, or medications.

Many safety professionals advise drivers to treat every intersection as a potential hazard zone, particularly during pre-dawn hours when visibility is limited and traffic signals may create a false sense of security.

The collision at Bushard and Slater serves as another sobering reminder of how quickly lives can be changed in a matter of seconds. As Fountain Valley investigators continue working to determine exactly what happened, two families are now grieving an unexpected loss while a third driver begins the difficult process of recovery and, potentially, an extensive legal and insurance battle depending on the outcome of the investigation.

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