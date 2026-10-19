Two arrested after Irvine officer notices suspicious baggie in vehicle

A routine traffic stop in Irvine quickly escalated into a multi-arrest investigation after an Irvine police officer reportedly spotted suspected narcotics in plain view inside a vehicle.

According to the Irvine Police Department, an officer stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation and observed suspected drugs inside a baggie on the center console.

Officers detained the vehicle’s occupants and conducted a search that allegedly uncovered suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a counterfeit driver’s license.

Based on the department’s social media post and accompanying images, investigators believe the front-seat passenger used the fake identification document to conceal her true identity.

The driver, identified by police as Jeremy Preston Hackett, 36, of Westminster, was arrested on suspicion of drug possession and violating probation.

The front passenger, identified as Heather Hopkins, 34, of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of drug possession, using a fake driver’s license, and multiple outstanding warrants.

A third occupant was determined not to be involved in the alleged criminal activity and was released at the scene.

Potential Criminal Charges and Penalties

Formal charges have not yet been announced by prosecutors, and all suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Based on the allegations described by Irvine police, prosecutors could potentially evaluate charges including:

Possession of a controlled substance, depending on laboratory testing confirming the substances involved.

Possession of methamphetamine.

Possession of fentanyl.

Violation of probation conditions.

Possession or use of a forged or counterfeit driver’s license.

Providing false identification to law enforcement.

Outstanding warrant-related offenses.

Under California law, simple possession of controlled substances is often charged as a misdemeanor, with potential penalties that can include up to one year in county jail, probation, fines, diversion programs, or court-ordered treatment depending on criminal history and case circumstances. More serious penalties can apply if prosecutors allege possession for sale, transportation, or other aggravating factors. California also treats possession or use of forged identification documents as a criminal offense that can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony depending on the facts of the case and a defendant’s record.

For Hackett, the alleged probation violation could prove particularly significant. Even if the underlying drug possession allegations are handled through diversion or misdemeanor proceedings, a probation violation can expose a defendant to additional custody time and sanctions imposed by the court overseeing the original case.

For Hopkins, the combination of alleged drug possession, fake identification, and multiple outstanding warrants may complicate any defense strategy and could affect pretrial release decisions.

Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Continue to Drive Drug Enforcement Activity

The Irvine arrest highlights the continuing presence of fentanyl and methamphetamine throughout Orange County. Federal drug enforcement officials continue to identify both narcotics as major public safety threats, with fentanyl in particular remaining a leading cause of overdose deaths nationwide. The DEA reports ongoing large-scale seizures of fentanyl and methamphetamine across the United States. [dea.gov]

Orange County law enforcement agencies also continue to make thousands of drug-related arrests annually. FBI arrest data show that Orange County agencies reported approximately 7,261 arrests categorized as drug abuse violations during 2024, making drug offenses one of the county’s most frequently reported arrest categories.

Top Orange County Cities for Drug-Related Arrests

Comprehensive countywide rankings specifically limited to narcotics possession arrests are not readily published in a single public database. However, FBI arrest statistics show that the cities with the largest overall arrest activity, which generally also account for a substantial share of drug-related arrests, include:

Anaheim: 10,791 arrests

Santa Ana: 7,937 arrests

Fullerton: 6,139 arrests

Garden Grove: 3,732 arrests

Huntington Beach and Orange routinely rank among the county’s larger arrest-producing jurisdictions based on state and local crime reporting trends.

The concentration of arrests in Anaheim, Santa Ana, Fullerton, Garden Grove, and other larger cities is not surprising given their population size, major transportation corridors, commercial activity, and proactive narcotics enforcement efforts.

Observant Policing Turns Minor Stop Into Major Arrest

The incident serves as another example of how relatively minor traffic stops can lead officers to uncover unrelated criminal investigations. According to Irvine police, what began as a stop for a minor vehicle code violation ultimately resulted in the seizure of suspected narcotics, the discovery of an allegedly fraudulent identification document, and the arrest of two individuals who were later booked into the Orange County Jail.

Investigators have not released the quantities of the suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine recovered, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office will ultimately determine what formal charges, if any, will be filed as the case moves through the criminal justice system.

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