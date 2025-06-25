Wed. Jun 25th, 2025
Crime Drugs Fullerton Guns

Traffic stop in North O.C. yields arrests, meth, fentanyl and guns

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 25, 2025
A north O.C. traffic stop led to the arrest of three armed suspects with meth and Fentanyl

Yesterday afternoon, a proactive traffic stop by Fullerton Police officers led to the arrest of three individuals and the recovery of a significant amount of narcotics and illegal firearms.

During a search of the vehicle, the police officers located approximately 33 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, and 22 grams of fentanyl—three highly addictive and dangerous substances fueling the opioid crisis.

Guns and drugs seized by the Fullerton Police

Officers also recovered two firearms, including one that was loaded.

All three occupants—each with prior felony convictions—were taken into custody without incident. They were later booked on multiple felony charges, including various drug-related charges, weapons violations, and felons in possession of a firearm.

One suspect was wearing a shirt that read.

“a$$holes Live Forever.” While fashion is subjective, we can confidently say jail time lasts quite a while too.

In California, the individuals arrested in Fullerton for possessing methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and illegal firearms face serious legal consequences under both state and potentially federal law. Here’s a breakdown of the likely penalties:

1. Drug Possession (Methamphetamine, Heroin, Fentanyl)

These substances are classified as Schedule I or II controlled substances, which are considered highly addictive and dangerous.

  • Misdemeanor Possession (typically for small amounts and first-time offenders):
    • Up to 1 year in county jail
    • Fines up to $1,000
    • Probation and mandatory drug treatment programs 
  • Felony Possession (due to quantity, prior convictions, or intent to distribute):
    • 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison
    • Higher fines and longer probation
    • Possibility of being charged with possession for sale, which carries even harsher penalties 2
  • Fentanyl-Specific Penalties:
    • Due to its lethality, California has enacted stricter laws. As of late 2024, trafficking fentanyl can lead to murder charges if it results in a death.

2. Illegal Firearms Possession

Possessing illegal firearms, especially in connection with drug crimes, significantly increases the severity of charges.

  • Felony charges for illegal possession, especially if the firearm is unregistered, stolen, or modified.
  • Sentence enhancements for being armed during a drug offense can add several years to a prison term.
  • If the individuals are felons or prohibited from owning firearms, they could face additional felony charges.

3. Aggravating Factors

Several elements can elevate the charges:

  • Prior criminal history
  • Proximity to schools or public spaces
  • Involvement of minors
  • Large quantities of drugs or multiple types of narcotics

These factors can lead to longer sentenceshigher fines, and felony convictions that may trigger California’s “Three Strikes” law, potentially resulting in 25 years to life.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime ICE Santa Ana SAPD

The SAPD is searching for two anti-ICE taggers

Jun 25, 2025 Art Pedroza
Anaheim Crime Guns OC Sheriff Orange County

An O.C. bar security guard was fatally shot

Jun 24, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Lawyers Santa Ana SAUSD

Family of fatally stabbed Santa Ana student sues the SAUSD

Jun 24, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime Drugs Fullerton Guns

Traffic stop in North O.C. yields arrests, meth, fentanyl and guns

Jun 25, 2025 Art Pedroza
Dr. Lorraine M. Perez Education Santa Ana SAUSD

The troubled SAUSD promoted a current employee to be their new Superintendent

Jun 25, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime ICE Santa Ana SAPD

The SAPD is searching for two anti-ICE taggers

Jun 25, 2025 Art Pedroza
Anaheim Crime Guns OC Sheriff Orange County

An O.C. bar security guard was fatally shot

Jun 24, 2025 Art Pedroza