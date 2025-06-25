Traffic stop in North O.C. yields arrests, meth, fentanyl and guns

Yesterday afternoon, a proactive traffic stop by Fullerton Police officers led to the arrest of three individuals and the recovery of a significant amount of narcotics and illegal firearms.

During a search of the vehicle, the police officers located approximately 33 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, and 22 grams of fentanyl—three highly addictive and dangerous substances fueling the opioid crisis.

Guns and drugs seized by the Fullerton Police

Officers also recovered two firearms, including one that was loaded.

All three occupants—each with prior felony convictions—were taken into custody without incident. They were later booked on multiple felony charges, including various drug-related charges, weapons violations, and felons in possession of a firearm.

One suspect was wearing a shirt that read.

“a$$holes Live Forever.” While fashion is subjective, we can confidently say jail time lasts quite a while too.

In California, the individuals arrested in Fullerton for possessing methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and illegal firearms face serious legal consequences under both state and potentially federal law. Here’s a breakdown of the likely penalties:

1. Drug Possession (Methamphetamine, Heroin, Fentanyl)

These substances are classified as Schedule I or II controlled substances, which are considered highly addictive and dangerous.

Misdemeanor Possession (typically for small amounts and first-time offenders): Up to 1 year in county jail Fines up to $1,000 Probation and mandatory drug treatment programs

(typically for small amounts and first-time offenders): Felony Possession (due to quantity, prior convictions, or intent to distribute): 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison Higher fines and longer probation Possibility of being charged with possession for sale , which carries even harsher penalties 2

(due to quantity, prior convictions, or intent to distribute): Fentanyl-Specific Penalties : Due to its lethality, California has enacted stricter laws. As of late 2024, trafficking fentanyl can lead to murder charges if it results in a death.

:

2. Illegal Firearms Possession

Possessing illegal firearms, especially in connection with drug crimes, significantly increases the severity of charges.

Felony charges for illegal possession, especially if the firearm is unregistered, stolen, or modified.

for illegal possession, especially if the firearm is unregistered, stolen, or modified. Sentence enhancements for being armed during a drug offense can add several years to a prison term.

for being armed during a drug offense can add to a prison term. If the individuals are felons or prohibited from owning firearms, they could face additional felony charges.

3. Aggravating Factors

Several elements can elevate the charges:

Prior criminal history

Proximity to schools or public spaces

Involvement of minors

Large quantities of drugs or multiple types of narcotics

These factors can lead to longer sentences, higher fines, and felony convictions that may trigger California’s “Three Strikes” law, potentially resulting in 25 years to life.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.