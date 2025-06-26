Thu. Jun 26th, 2025
Guns and narcotics seized by deputies in two north O.C. traffic stops

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 26, 2025

On June 14, 2025, Orange County Sheriff North SET deputies conducted two traffic stops in unincorporated North Orange County.

Their efforts led to the discovery of a sawed-off shotgun, six 20-gauge shotgun shells, 1.2 ounces of methamphetamine, 1 ounce of heroin, 7 grams of fentanyl, and additional narcotics paraphernalia.

Based on California law as of 2025, the suspects involved in the North Orange County traffic stops could face the following penalties for the items discovered:

1. Sawed-Off Shotgun

Under California Penal Code §33215, possession of a sawed-off shotgun (also called a short-barreled shotgun) is illegal. This is considered a “wobbler” offense, meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony:

  • Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail and/or a fine up to $1,000
  • Felony16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail and/or a fine up to $10,000 1 2

2. Controlled Substances

The suspects were found with methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. These are all serious offenses under California’s Health and Safety Code:

Methamphetamine (1.2 oz)

  • Possession of this amount may be charged as possession for sale, a felony.
  • Penalty: 2 to 4 years in county jail and/or fines up to $10,000

Heroin (1 oz)

  • Also likely to be charged as possession for sale.
  • Penalty: 2 to 4 years in jail and/or fines up to $10,000

Fentanyl (7 grams)

  • Due to its potency, fentanyl possession is treated very seriously.
  • Possession for sale can result in up to 4 years in jail, and enhanced penalties may apply due to the risk of overdose deaths.
  • Under Proposition 36 (2024), suspects may be warned that future fentanyl-related deaths could lead to murder charges 3.

Drug Paraphernalia

  • Typically a misdemeanor.
  • Penalty: Up to 6 months in jail and/or a fine up to $1,000

Aggravating Factors

If any of the following apply, penalties could be more severe:

  • Prior convictions
  • Possession near schools or playgrounds
  • Involvement of minors
  • Possession of a firearm during a drug offense

Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
