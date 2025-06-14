Three wanted suspects arrested after O.C. traffic stop on firearm, drug, and other felony charges

Early this morning (6/14/2025), at 2:30 a.m., police officers conducted a car stop at Beach Boulevard and Bolsa Ave, for Vehicle Code violations, according to the Westminster Police Department.

During the stop the officers observed that the vehicle was occupied by three subjects. The officers also noticed open containers in the vehicle and began removing the occupants.

While doing this, the officers noticed the rear passenger reaching down to his seat, not listening to commands, and he was in possession of a firearm. All of the subjects were then detained without incident.

A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded firearm, an ounce of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

It was laster learned that the driver and a passenger had outstanding felony warrants and the rear passenger was a convicted felon.

Ultimately all three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and booked at the Orange County Jail for multiple felonies including felon in possession of a firearm, drug sales, false impersonation, and felony warrants to name a few.

The driver and the passengers are now facing significant charges that may include:

1. Felon in Possession of a Firearm (California Penal Code 29800):

This is a felony.

Punishable by 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail.

Fines up to $10,000.

Lifetime ban on owning or possessing firearms.

2. Drug Sales (e.g., Health & Safety Code 11351 or 11352):

Also a felony.

Possession for sale: 2 to 4 years in state prison.

Transportation or sale: 3 to 9 years.

Fines up to $20,000.

Additional time if drugs were sold near schools or involved minors.

3. False Impersonation (Penal Code 529):

Can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony.

Felony: Up to 3 years in state prison.

Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail.

4. Outstanding Felony Warrants:

Leads to immediate arrest.

Can result in denial of bail.

May increase penalties for the original charges.

5. Sentencing Enhancements:

If a firearm was used during drug trafficking, federal charges could apply.

This could add 5 years to life in prison, served in addition to other sentences.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.