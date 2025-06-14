The SAPD is investigating a murder south of Jerome Park

Police activity has been reported in the area of Townsend St. between Lingan Ln. and Wilshire Ave. due to a homicide investigation, according to the SAPD.

That area is just south of Jerome Park.

The SAPD asks that we please avoid the area.

Homicide Rate in Santa Ana

Citywide Homicide Rate (2025 projection): Approximately 0.0266 homicides per 1,000 residents, or about 1 in 37,600 people.

Total Homicides in 2023: 6 homicides, down from 26 in 2022—a 77% decrease.

January 2024: 1 homicide reported citywide.

Jerome Park Area Context

Jerome Park is located in the northwest quadrant of Santa Ana, which is generally considered one of the safer parts of the city. Residents in this area have a 1 in 63 chance of being a victim of any crime, compared to 1 in 43 in the southwest area.

Penalties for Homicide in Santa Ana, CA

1. First-Degree Murder

Intentional and premeditated killing, or killing during certain felonies.

Penalty: 25 years to life in prison, life without parole, or the death penalty (rarely applied).

2. Second-Degree Murder

Intentional killing without premeditation, or reckless disregard for life.

Penalty: 15 years to life in prison (can be more if the victim is a peace officer or if a firearm is used).

3. Voluntary Manslaughter

Killing in the heat of passion or under provocation.

Penalty: Up to 11 years in prison.

4. Involuntary Manslaughter

Unintentional killing due to criminal negligence or reckless behavior.

Penalty: 2 to 4 years in prison.

5. Vehicular Manslaughter

Causing death through negligent or unlawful driving.

Penalty: Up to 10 years in prison (can be charged as murder for repeat DUI offenders).

6. Sentence Enhancements

Using a firearm: Adds 10 to 25 years to life.

Gang involvement: Adds 15 years to life.

Special victims (e.g., police officers, multiple victims): Can lead to life without parole or death penalty.

