Santa Ana Police crack down on firearms and make multiple arrests

The Santa Ana Police Department continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to public safety through a series of successful operations targeting illegal firearms and criminal activity. Over the past week, officers have seized multiple weapons, made key arrests, and reinforced their role as protectors of the community.

Weekly Firearm Seizures Highlight Proactive Policing

From June 7 to June 13, Santa Ana PD released a striking visual summary of its weekly firearm seizures, showcasing the department’s ongoing efforts to remove illegal weapons from city streets. The graphic, featuring a handgun, ammunition, and police tape, symbolizes the department’s vigilance and dedication to reducing gun violence.

Probation Compliance Check Leads to Multiple Arrests

In a targeted operation, AB-109 officers conducted a probation compliance check at a local residence. Four individuals were detained—two on active probation and one on parole. A search of the garage uncovered a loaded firearm and ammunition, leading to multiple arrests. All suspects were booked at the Santa Ana Jail.

This operation underscores the importance of enforcing probation and parole conditions to prevent repeat offenses and maintain community safety.

Patrol Officers Respond to Gunfire, Detain Five

In another incident, patrol officers responded to reports of a male firing a gun into the air near 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd. Upon arrival, five individuals attempted to flee but were quickly detained. Officers recovered a firearm and spent casings at the scene. One juvenile was arrested and booked at Juvenile Hall.

This swift response highlights the department’s readiness to act decisively in high-risk situations and prevent potential harm to bystanders.

A Message of Accountability and Protection

These incidents reflect the Santa Ana Police Department’s strategic and community-focused approach to law enforcement. By targeting illegal firearms and holding offenders accountable, officers are actively working to create a safer environment for all residents.

Chief David Valentin has emphasized the importance of these efforts:

“Every illegal firearm we take off the street is a step toward a safer Santa Ana. Our officers are committed to protecting our neighborhoods and ensuring that justice is served.”

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity and support ongoing efforts to keep Santa Ana safe. With continued collaboration between law enforcement and the community, the city is taking bold steps toward a more secure future.

Based on California law as of 2025, here are the potential penalties the suspects in the Santa Ana firearm incidents could face:

Illegal Firearm Possession (Adults)

If any of the detained individuals are convicted felons, or otherwise prohibited from owning firearms (e.g., due to prior violent misdemeanors, restraining orders, or probation terms), they could be charged under Penal Code § 29800, which is a felony. Penalties include:

Up to 3 years in state prison

Fines up to $10,000

Permanent loss of firearm rights

If the firearm was unregistered, acquired illegally, or carried without a permit, additional charges may apply under Penal Code §§ 25400, 27545, or 26350, which can be misdemeanors or felonies depending on the circumstances.

Probation or Parole Violations

In the second incident, where individuals on probation and parole were found with a loaded firearm:

Violating probation or parole conditions (especially involving weapons) can result in revocation, leading to immediate incarceration.

The court may impose the original suspended sentence or add new felony charges for firearm possession.

Juvenile Offender with a Firearm

In the third case, a juvenile was arrested for firing a gun into the air:

Juveniles found in possession of a firearm can be charged under Welfare and Institutions Code § 707(b) or Penal Code § 29820, depending on prior offenses.

Penalties may include:

Detention in Juvenile Hall

Probation with strict conditions

Firearm bans until age 30 if adjudicated for a violent offense

Sentence Enhancements

If any of the suspects were involved in other crimes while armed, sentence enhancements under Penal Code § 12022 may apply, adding 1–10 years to their sentence depending on the severity of the underlying offense.

