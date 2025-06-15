Sat. Jun 14th, 2025
Fatal stabbing in Orange: Tustin man in custody

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 14, 2025 ,
Orange, Calif. (June 14, 2025): On Friday, June 13, 2025, at around 1:24 a.m., deputies were called to the area of Rancho Santiago and Hewes Street in unincorporated Orange, in reference to several individuals screaming and possibly fighting, according to the Orange County Sheriff.

Deputies arrived and found a potential crime scene. While investigating, Sheriff’s Dispatch was advised that a male subject was brought to a local hospital with a stab wound to his chest. The man, Sergio Esquivel Sanchez, 24, of Orange, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

OC Sheriff’s Homicide investigators responded and began their investigation. During the investigation, it was determined that Melchor Aleszi, 20, of Tustin, was suspected of stabbing the victim and was arrested and booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of homicide. No further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at (714) 647-7000. Anonymous tips can be sent to OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227) or at occrimestoppers.org.

