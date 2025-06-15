Fatal stabbing in Orange: Tustin man in custody

Orange, Calif. (June 14, 2025): On Friday, June 13, 2025, at around 1:24 a.m., deputies were called to the area of Rancho Santiago and Hewes Street in unincorporated Orange, in reference to several individuals screaming and possibly fighting, according to the Orange County Sheriff.

Deputies arrived and found a potential crime scene. While investigating, Sheriff’s Dispatch was advised that a male subject was brought to a local hospital with a stab wound to his chest. The man, Sergio Esquivel Sanchez, 24, of Orange, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

OC Sheriff’s Homicide investigators responded and began their investigation. During the investigation, it was determined that Melchor Aleszi, 20, of Tustin, was suspected of stabbing the victim and was arrested and booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of homicide. No further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at (714) 647-7000. Anonymous tips can be sent to OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227) or at occrimestoppers.org.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.