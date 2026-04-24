The Orange Police Dept. is conducting a CDL and DUI Checkpoint tonight

The Orange Police Department will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on April 24, 2026, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m, in the 3700-block of West Chapman Avenue.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined using data associated with incidents of impaired driving-related collisions and frequency of DUI arrests. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, while also checking drivers for proper licensing. The primary purpose of a DUI checkpoint is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Our community deserves to be safe from the preventable dangers of impaired driving. Plan ahead, designate a sober driver, or use a rideshare service. The OPD will continue to prioritize the protection of life and property through aggressive enforcement,” said Sergeant Bryce Nielsen.

The Orange Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Legal Penalties for First-Time DUI

License Suspension: The DMV typically imposes a 4-month administrative suspension . A criminal court conviction may result in a separate 6 to 10-month suspension .

The DMV typically imposes a . A criminal court conviction may result in a separate . Jail Time: Offenders may face up to 6 months in county jail, though most first-time offenders receive probation instead.

Offenders may face up to in county jail, though most first-time offenders receive probation instead. Ignition Interlock Device (IID): Under 2026 California law, most first-time offenders must install an IID—a breathalyzer wired to the ignition—for at least 6 months to maintain driving privileges.

Under 2026 California law, most first-time offenders must install an IID—a breathalyzer wired to the ignition—for at least to maintain driving privileges. DUI School: Mandatory attendance in a state-licensed program for 3 to 9 months, depending on blood alcohol levels.

Employment Impact

A DUI conviction can be a “career-ender” in several ways:

Commercial Drivers: CDL holders face an automatic 1-year license suspension even if they were driving a personal vehicle. A second DUI leads to a lifetime ban .

CDL holders face an automatic even if they were driving a personal vehicle. A second DUI leads to a . Professional Licensing: Healthcare workers, teachers, attorneys, and pilots may face formal investigations and disciplinary actions from their respective licensing boards, potentially leading to license revocation .

Healthcare workers, teachers, attorneys, and pilots may face formal investigations and disciplinary actions from their respective licensing boards, potentially leading to . At-Will Employment: In California, employers can generally terminate employees for a DUI conviction, especially if driving is a core job requirement or if the employer’s insurance refuses to cover the individual.

In California, employers can generally terminate employees for a DUI conviction, especially if driving is a core job requirement or if the employer’s insurance refuses to cover the individual. Hiring Challenges: Convictions appear on background checks indefinitely unless expunged, making it significantly harder to compete for new roles.

Insurance Impact

A DUI conviction reclassifies a driver as “high risk,” leading to massive cost increases:

Premium Hikes: California drivers with a DUI often see their insurance rates increase by 148% to 186% on average, adding roughly $3,300 to $5,300 to their annual bill.

California drivers with a DUI often see their insurance rates increase by on average, adding roughly to their annual bill. SR-22 Requirement: Drivers must obtain an SR-22 Proof of Financial Responsibility for 3 years to reinstate their license.

Drivers must obtain an SR-22 Proof of Financial Responsibility for to reinstate their license. Loss of Discounts: Convicted drivers lose the “Good Driver” discount for 10 years. Some standard insurers may cancel or refuse to renew policies entirely.

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