The Anaheim Police will conduct a CDL and DUI Checkpoint on Friday night, April 24

The Anaheim Police Department Traffic Unit will conduct a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Friday, April 24, 2026, in West Anaheim, starting at 6:00 p.m.

Commonly Targeted West Anaheim Intersections

Beach Boulevard and Orange Avenue : Frequently used for checkpoints by the Anaheim Police Department.

: Frequently used for checkpoints by the Anaheim Police Department. Lincoln Avenue and Brookhurst Street : A major intersection in West Anaheim often cited in historical APD traffic safety archives .

: A major intersection in West Anaheim often cited in historical . Euclid Street and La Palma Avenue : Noted in local traffic safety reports as a recurring location for DUI enforcement.

: Noted in local traffic safety reports as a recurring location for DUI enforcement. Beach Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue: Reports from similar regional checkpoints indicate this as a frequent spot.

General “High-Traffic” Corridors

In addition to specific cross streets, checkpoints in the West Anaheim area are often found along these primary routes:

Harbor Boulevard

Beach Boulevard

Euclid Street

The department emphasizes that locations are chosen based on data from DUI-related crashes and arrest trends to improve overall roadway safety

The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired. During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The Anaheim Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

If you plan on drinking, using marijuana, or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license.

This program was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Legal and Financial Penalties

For a first-time misdemeanor DUI in California, standard penalties include:

Fines and Fees: Total costs typically range from $1,500 to $3,600 .

Total costs typically range from . License Suspension: A court-imposed suspension of 6 months . You may also face a separate 4-month administrative suspension from the DMV.

A court-imposed suspension of . You may also face a separate 4-month administrative suspension from the DMV. Mandatory IID: As of January 1, 2026 , under AB 366 , all DUI offenders in California—including first-timers—may be required to install an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) on their vehicles for at least six months.

As of , under , all DUI offenders in California—including first-timers—may be required to install an on their vehicles for at least six months. Jail and Probation: Up to 6 months in county jail and 3 to 5 years of informal probation .

Up to and . DUI Education: Required attendance in a 3 to 9-month DUI program.

Impact on Employment

A DUI conviction can jeopardize both current and future employment:

Current Job Loss: California is an at-will employment state , meaning you can be terminated for a DUI, especially if your job involves driving or operating heavy equipment.

California is an , meaning you can be terminated for a DUI, especially if your job involves driving or operating heavy equipment. Professional Licenses: Professionals such as nurses, teachers, lawyers, and doctors may face disciplinary action, license suspension, or revocation from their respective state boards.

Professionals such as may face disciplinary action, license suspension, or revocation from their respective state boards. Commercial Drivers: A first DUI leads to an automatic one-year suspension of a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) . A second offense results in a permanent lifetime revocation .

A first DUI leads to an automatic . A second offense results in a . Background Checks: A conviction stays on your criminal record indefinitely unless expunged. Under the Fair Chance Act, private employers with 5+ employees cannot ask about convictions until after a conditional job offer, but they can still rescind the offer after a background check if they determine the offense is “substantially related” to the job. 5

Auto Insurance Increases

Expect a significant financial impact on your car insurance:

Premium Hikes: Annual rates in California increase by an average of 186% following a DUI conviction.

Annual rates in California increase by an average of following a DUI conviction. SR-22 Requirement: You will be required to obtain an SR-22 certificate , a financial responsibility filing that identifies you as a high-risk driver.

You will be required to obtain an , a financial responsibility filing that identifies you as a high-risk driver. Loss of Discounts: You will lose “Good Driver” discounts for 10 years .

You will lose “Good Driver” discounts for . Duration: While a DUI stays on your DMV record for 10 years, insurance surcharges typically last for 3 to 5 years.

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