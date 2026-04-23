Armed Facebook Marketplace iPad thief arrested by the Irvine Police

What started as a Facebook Marketplace sale of an Apple iPad turned into a not-so-smooth robbery, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The seller met with the buyer at the Woodbury Town Center on March 28. However the man who showed up to purchase the iPad instead grabbed the device from the seller and then made a quick getaway.

IPD detectives identified the suspect as Darrion Dajuan Taylor, 18, from Ontario.

Detectives found him last Wednesday and arrested him for robbery.

During their search of his vehicle, they also found a firearm. The stolen iPad was returned to the victim.

Safe e-commerce transactions should always be the apple of your eye. If you’re buying or selling online, skip the risk and use our 24/7 monitored e-commerce exchange zone in the parking lot of the Irvine Police Department. Other police departments in Orange County have set up similar zones.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Darrion Dajuan Taylor faces potential charges for second-degree robbery, a felony in California punishable by up to five years in state prison and a $10,000 fine. The discovery of a firearm during the arrest may result in additional charges or sentencing enhancements, as the robbery is considered a “violent felony” and a strike under California’s Three Strikes law.

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