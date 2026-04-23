Massive Federal raids target Mexican Mafia members in Santa Ana and Orange County

SANTA ANA, CA — Residents across Santa Ana woke up to the sound of sirens and low-flying helicopters today, April 23, 2026, as hundreds of federal and local law enforcement officers executed a series of high-stakes, pre-dawn raids.

The operation, spearheaded by the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), specifically targeted high-ranking members and associates of the Mexican Mafia (also known as “La Eme”). Authorities confirmed that the sweep was designed to dismantle the “gang of gangs” that exerts control over nearly all Hispanic street gangs in Southern California.

What We Know So Far

Santa Ana at the Center: While the operation spanned 30 locations across the region, Santa Ana , Anaheim , and Lakewood were major focal points.

While the operation spanned 30 locations across the region, , , and were major focal points. Federal Oversight: The raids are being overseen by First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli , who was present at several sites as warrants were served.

The raids are being overseen by , who was present at several sites as warrants were served. Stunning Scale: Armed federal agents moved on residential and commercial locations simultaneously to prevent any communication between targets.

Armed federal agents moved on residential and commercial locations simultaneously to prevent any communication between targets. Arrests and Seizures: Multiple individuals are currently in custody facing serious federal charges, including racketeering (RICO), murder, and drug trafficking. Agents also reportedly seized illegal narcotics and firearms.

Why This Matters for Santa Ana

The Mexican Mafia has long operated as a “criminal government” from within the prison system, enforcing “taxes” on local street crews and directing violent punishments for those who resist. For Santa Ana neighborhoods, these raids represent a significant attempt to break the cycle of intimidation and extortion that affects local businesses and families.

“The feds aimed to disrupt the operations of the group… a violent, prison-based ‘gang of gangs’ said to control almost all Hispanic street gangs in California,” noted reports from NY Post.

What’s Next?

A formal press conference is expected later today at the Santa Ana Federal Building. We will continue to update this post as more names are released and the specific indictments are unsealed.

Potential Sentences and Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Life in Federal Prison : Most defendants in these high-level Mexican Mafia sweeps face a statutory maximum of life imprisonment . This is common for racketeering cases where the “predicate acts” include murder , kidnapping, or large-scale drug trafficking.

: Most defendants in these high-level Mexican Mafia sweeps face a statutory maximum of . This is common for racketeering cases where the “predicate acts” include , kidnapping, or large-scale drug trafficking. Mandatory Minimums : Many will face mandatory minimum sentences of 10 to 20 years if convicted of significant drug trafficking or conspiracy to manufacture and distribute narcotics like methamphetamine or fentanyl.

: Many will face mandatory minimum sentences of if convicted of significant drug trafficking or conspiracy to manufacture and distribute narcotics like methamphetamine or fentanyl. Racketeering (RICO) Charges : For “standard” racketeering acts, defendants face up to 20 years per count . However, if the underlying criminal activity (like murder) carries a potential life sentence, the RICO charge also carries a maximum of life.

: For “standard” racketeering acts, defendants face up to . However, if the underlying criminal activity (like murder) carries a potential life sentence, the RICO charge also carries a maximum of life. Financial Forfeiture & Fines : Federal law mandates the forfeiture of all assets, property, and businesses gained through criminal activity. Fines can reach $250,000 per individual count or twice the amount of the criminal proceeds.

: Federal law mandates the of all assets, property, and businesses gained through criminal activity. Fines can reach or twice the amount of the criminal proceeds. Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering (VICAR): Those specifically charged with using violence to maintain their status in the gang face mandatory life sentences for murder and up to 20 years for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Examples of Recent Local Sentencing

Attempted Murder : In February 2026, a Santa Ana gang member and Mexican Mafia associate was sentenced to 10 years for a violent jail attack committed in aid of racketeering.

: In February 2026, a Santa Ana gang member and Mexican Mafia associate was sentenced to for a violent jail attack committed in aid of racketeering. Murder and Racketeering: In March 2026, a Southern California gang member received 35 years for his role in a brutal murder linked to wider racketeering enterprises.

Gangs in Santa Ana

Major gangs in Santa Ana that have been historically and recently identified in federal racketeering (RICO) indictments for their ties to the Mexican Mafia include:

F-Troop : Traditionally one of the city’s most prominent gangs; its leadership has been heavily involved in directing Mexican Mafia operations.

: Traditionally one of the city’s most prominent gangs; its leadership has been heavily involved in directing Mexican Mafia operations. Lopers : A large and long-standing Santa Ana gang with deep ties to La Eme.

: A large and long-standing Santa Ana gang with deep ties to La Eme. Delhi : Frequently named in federal gang sweeps like “Operation Black Flag”.

: Frequently named in federal gang sweeps like “Operation Black Flag”. East Side Santa Ana : Identified as a major subset involved in regional tax collection.

: Identified as a major subset involved in regional tax collection. Little Hood Santa Ana : Another local group that answers to Mexican Mafia “shot callers”.

: Another local group that answers to Mexican Mafia “shot callers”. Highland Street : Members from this Santa Ana gang have been indicted for serving as “mouthpieces” for incarcerated Mafia leaders.

: Members from this Santa Ana gang have been indicted for serving as “mouthpieces” for incarcerated Mafia leaders. Townsend: Often targeted in joint federal and local task force operations.

Gangs in Wider Orange County

Across the rest of Orange County, several other gangs are known to claim allegiance to the Mexican Mafia, often identified by adding “13” to their names (the 13th letter of the alphabet, “M,” standing for Mafia):

Orange Varrio Cypress (OVS)

Fullerton Tokers Town (FTT)

Forming Kaos (FK)

McClay

MS-13 : While international, local sets in Southern California answer to the Mexican Mafia.

: While international, local sets in Southern California answer to the Mexican Mafia. 18th Street Gang: One of the largest gangs in the region, which serves as a major distributor for cartels under the Mafia’s direction.

Federal officials state that the Mexican Mafia uses these local crews to control drug distribution and extortion rackets both on the streets and within the Orange County Jail system.

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