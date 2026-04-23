Copper thief who targeted a senior community in south O.C. arrested

Over the past several days, residents in Laguna Woods Village experienced unexpected water outages and the cause wasn’t a simple plumbing issue. Multiple feet of copper pipe had been stolen, impacting several apartments in the 55+ community, according to Laguna Woods Police Services.

Thanks to proactive policing, thorough investigative work, and support from the OC Sheriff’s Directed Enforcement Team, deputies stayed on the case.

After follow-up and targeted enforcement, suspect Derek Andre Moore was arrested on Thursday, April 16, for burglary, vandalism, grand theft, and other charges.

Laguna Woods Police Services is grateful to the Laguna Woods community and Laguna Woods Village Security for reporting suspicious activity and staying vigilant.

Laguna Woods Village is a premier private, gated 55+ active adult community located in Orange County, California. Spanning nearly 3.8 square miles, it accounts for approximately 90% of the city of Laguna Woods. The community is home to roughly 18,500 residents and offers a resort-style lifestyle with extensive recreational facilities and social opportunities.

Potential Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

The following are common penalties for the charges Moore faces in California:

Grand Theft of Copper Materials (PC 487j): This is typically a “wobbler” offense, meaning it can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony. Felony: Up to three years in prison and fines up to $10,000. Misdemeanor: Up to one year in county jail and a fine of $2,500.

This is typically a “wobbler” offense, meaning it can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony. Vandalism (PC 594): Because the theft caused significant water outages, the repair costs likely exceed $400, making this a potential felony. Felony (Damage $400): Up to three years in prison . Misdemeanor (Damage < $400): Up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Because the theft caused significant water outages, the repair costs likely exceed $400, making this a potential felony. Burglary: Penalties for burglary vary significantly by degree. First-Degree (Residential): Up to six years in prison . Second-Degree (Commercial or other property): Up to three years in prison .

Penalties for burglary vary significantly by degree. Restitution: Regardless of jail time, defendants are typically ordered to pay restitution to victims for the cost of the stolen materials and the resulting plumbing repairs.

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