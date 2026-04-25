A man walked out of a Gelson’s in Irvine with over $2.6K worth of high-end wine bottles

The Irvine Police Department is trying to identify a man after he allegedly took over $2,600 worth of high-end wine bottles from a Gelson’s supermarket.

The IPD commented that “You could say he took the phrase “grab life by the glass” a little too seriously. At those prices, that’s not just a bad pour decision, it’s a full-bodied felony.”

The IPD released surveillance video of the suspect. He appears to be African American and he was wearing a white long sleeved dress shirt, dark slacks and brown shoes. He wears glasses.

If you recognize him, don’t bottle it up, reach out to Detective Drake at JDrake@cityofirvine.org so we can put a cork in this case

The man faces a charge of Grand Theft under California Penal Code 487. In California, any theft of property valued at more than $950 is classified as grand theft rather than petty theft. Since the alleged value of the wine exceeds $2,600, this offense is considered a “wobbler,” meaning prosecutors have the discretion to charge it as either a misdemeanor or a felony.

The potential legal penalties include:

Felony Conviction : If charged as a felony, the suspect could face a sentence of 16 months, two years, or three years in state prison or county jail.

: If charged as a felony, the suspect could face a sentence of in state prison or county jail. Misdemeanor Conviction : If charged as a misdemeanor, the maximum penalty is typically one year in county jail.

: If charged as a misdemeanor, the maximum penalty is typically in county jail. Fines : A felony conviction can carry a fine of up to $10,000 , while a misdemeanor fine is generally capped at $1,000 .

: A felony conviction can carry a fine of up to , while a misdemeanor fine is generally capped at . Restitution : The suspect would likely be ordered to pay restitution to Gelson’s for the full value of the stolen wine.

: The suspect would likely be ordered to pay to Gelson’s for the full value of the stolen wine. Restraining Order: Under recent retail theft laws, a court may also issue a restraining order banning the individual from entering Gelson’s or its other locations for up to two years.

Legal experts from firms like Kraut Law Group and The Bulldog Law note that sentencing often depends on the individual’s prior criminal history and the specific circumstances of the case.

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