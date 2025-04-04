Sat. Apr 5th, 2025
Crime Irvine Public Safety

The Irvine Police issued 61 tickets during a High Visibility Enforcement operation

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 4, 2025
Irvine Police issued 61 tickets for various violations during a High Visibility Enforcement operation

Yesterday morning, police officers focused their attention on the northern parts of Culver and Jamboree and the areas in between, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The officers collected 61 autographs for various violations, including distracted driving and disobeying traffic signs.

The officers cited multiple people for running red lights.

Picture Courtesy of the Irvine Police Dept

The Irvine Police Department related that they know folks are in a hurry, amid the white Teslas and the traffic, but running red light puts you and everyone else at risk. So, please stop!

 Here are the penalties for distracted driving, disobeying traffic signs, and running red lights in California:

Distracted Driving

California has strict laws against distracted driving, particularly the use of handheld devices while driving. Key points include:

  • Handheld phone use: Illegal while driving. Hands-free use is allowed for adults but banned for drivers under 18.
  • Fines: $20 for the first offense and $50 for subsequent violations, plus additional fees.
  • Repeat offenses: Higher fines, points on the driver’s record, and potential license suspension.

Disobeying Traffic Signs

Disobeying traffic signs, signals, or control devices is considered an infraction under California Vehicle Code § 38300. Examples include running stop signs or ignoring “do not enter” signs. Penalties include:

  • Fines: Typically around $100, but can vary depending on the specific violation.
  • Points: One point added to the driver’s record4. Accumulating too many points can lead to license suspension or revocation.

Running Red Lights

Running a red light is a serious offense with significant penalties:

  • Fines: Base fine of $100, but total costs can reach approximately $490 due to additional fees and surcharges.
  • Points: One point added to the driver’s record6. Points remain on the record for three years and can affect insurance premiums.
  • Traffic School: Option to attend traffic school to prevent the point from being added to the driving record

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime Drugs Gangs Guns Santa Ana SAPD

Santa Ana gangbangers arrested on narcotic and weapon-related charges

Apr 5, 2025 Art Pedroza
Accidents Alcohol Crime OCDA Santa Ana SAPD Street Racing

Santa Ana man gets only nine years in prison after his street racing killed a news editor

Apr 5, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Westminster

Family of man fatally shot behind an O.C. car wash seek justice and support

Apr 4, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime Drugs Gangs Guns Santa Ana SAPD

Santa Ana gangbangers arrested on narcotic and weapon-related charges

Apr 5, 2025 Art Pedroza
Accidents Alcohol Crime OCDA Santa Ana SAPD Street Racing

Santa Ana man gets only nine years in prison after his street racing killed a news editor

Apr 5, 2025 Art Pedroza
Anaheim Fires

Several vehicles were damaged by a car fire at a Disneyland parking structure

Apr 5, 2025 Art Pedroza
Civil Rights Dave Min Democratic Party Donald Trump Entertainment Jessie Lopez Liberals Politics Santa Ana Vince Sarmiento

OC’s woke politicians to rally against Pres. Trump at Santa Ana’s Sasscer Park this Saturday

Apr 4, 2025 Art Pedroza