Several Santa Ana gangbangers were arrested on weapon and gang-related charges

Gang detectives recently contacted two suspects who were inside a vehicle in the area of 2500 N. Deodar St., according to the SAPD.

One male suspect exited the vehicle and then attempted to discard an object.

A loaded firearm with a 30-round magazine was found by the officers in plain sight.

The suspect was then arrested and booked at the Santa Ana City Jail on firearm-related charges.

Picture Courtesy of the SAPD

In another recent incident SAPD gang detectives contacted two documented gangbangers who were loitering in a vehicle in the area of 2701 N. Grand Ave.

A search revealed two loaded firearms and ammunition.

Both of these suspects were arrested and booked on firearm and gang-related offenses.

In California, gang members arrested and booked on firearm and gang-related offenses face severe penalties under the California Street Terrorism Enforcement and Prevention Act (STEP Act) and Penal Code Section 186.22.

Gang Participation

Definition : A criminal street gang is defined as any group of three or more persons with a common name or symbol, engaging in a pattern of criminal activity.

: A criminal street gang is defined as any group of three or more persons with a common name or symbol, engaging in a pattern of criminal activity. Criteria: Prosecutors must prove active participation in the gang, knowledge of its criminal activities, and willful promotion or assistance in felonious conduct.

Penalties

Gang Enhancement : Crimes committed for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a gang can lead to enhanced sentences. This can add 2, 3, or 4 years to a felony conviction.

: Crimes committed for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a gang can lead to enhanced sentences. This can add to a felony conviction. Violent Felonies : Enhancements for violent felonies can add up to 15 years to life .

: Enhancements for violent felonies can add up to . Firearm Offenses: Using a firearm in gang-related activities can result in additional penalties, including longer prison sentences.

Sentencing

Misdemeanor or Felony : Participation in a gang can be prosecuted as either a misdemeanor or a felony, with penalties ranging from up to 1 year in county jail to 3 years in state prison .

: Participation in a gang can be prosecuted as either a misdemeanor or a felony, with penalties ranging from to . Enhancements: If the crime was a hate crime, a strike, or caused great bodily injury, the penalties can be even harsher.

These laws reflect California’s commitment to deterring gang-related violence and crime.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.