Several Santa Ana gangbangers were arrested on weapon and gang-related charges

Gang detectives recently contacted two suspects who were inside a vehicle in the area of 2500 N. Deodar St., according to the SAPD.
One male suspect exited the vehicle and then attempted to discard an object.
A loaded firearm with a 30-round magazine was found by the officers in plain sight.
The suspect was then arrested and booked at the Santa Ana City Jail on firearm-related charges.
In another recent incident SAPD gang detectives contacted two documented gangbangers who were loitering in a vehicle in the area of 2701 N. Grand Ave.
A search revealed two loaded firearms and ammunition.
Both of these suspects were arrested and booked on firearm and gang-related offenses.
In California, gang members arrested and booked on firearm and gang-related offenses face severe penalties under the California Street Terrorism Enforcement and Prevention Act (STEP Act) and Penal Code Section 186.22.
Gang Participation
- Definition: A criminal street gang is defined as any group of three or more persons with a common name or symbol, engaging in a pattern of criminal activity.
- Criteria: Prosecutors must prove active participation in the gang, knowledge of its criminal activities, and willful promotion or assistance in felonious conduct.
Penalties
- Gang Enhancement: Crimes committed for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a gang can lead to enhanced sentences. This can add 2, 3, or 4 years to a felony conviction.
- Violent Felonies: Enhancements for violent felonies can add up to 15 years to life.
- Firearm Offenses: Using a firearm in gang-related activities can result in additional penalties, including longer prison sentences.
Sentencing
- Misdemeanor or Felony: Participation in a gang can be prosecuted as either a misdemeanor or a felony, with penalties ranging from up to 1 year in county jail to 3 years in state prison.
- Enhancements: If the crime was a hate crime, a strike, or caused great bodily injury, the penalties can be even harsher.
These laws reflect California’s commitment to deterring gang-related violence and crime.