Family of man fatally shot behind an O.C. car wash seek justice and support

The family of a 30-year-old Orange County shooting victim, Aaryn Vincent Reyes, has created a GoFundMe page to help to pay for his funeral expenses.

On 03/30/2025, at around 7:45 p.m.. Westminster police officers responded to the 14000 block of Goldenwest St. in reference to a possible gunshot victim at the location, which was behind Fryer’s Auto Spa, the self-service car wash at Golden West and Westminster.

The officers located the victim at the rear of a business with multiple gunshot wounds.

Personnel from Orange County Fire Authority Station 64 also responded and rendered medical aid. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was later identifed as Reyes.

The suspect in the shooting was described by police as a Latino man in his late 20s who is bald and was wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans. The suspect drove away in an older model dark-colored sedan.

Reyes family said that he was “A great kid had some faults, but would never hurt anyone.”

Reyes was with another friend who was able to get away during the shooting. The friend ran to the C’Est Si Bon bar where he told everyone that Reyes had been shot.

Anyone with additional information can contact the WPD Watch Commander at 714-548-3767, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or by logging on to www.occrimestoppers.org. Callers can remain anonymous.

Ryes was born on November 26, 1994, and he passed away on March 30, 2025, at the age of 30, according to his Obituary.

Picture courtesy of the Reyes Family

The Reyes family will be hosting a food fundraising event on Saturday, April 5, at 12 noon, at 14292 Olive St., Apt. B, in Westminster. The proceeds help to pay for funeral expenses. You may contribute to their GoFundMe page too.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.