Civic Affairs Federal Government Homeland Security ICE immigration Santa Ana

The City of Santa Ana reassures residents that they will not help ICE

In light of recent immigration enforcement actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the city of Santa Ana, city officials have issued a strong and reassuring message to the community: Santa Ana stands with its residents.

The City of Santa Ana recognizes the fear and uncertainty that such enforcement actions can bring, especially to immigrant families and vulnerable communities. In response, city leadership has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the rights, safety, and dignity of every individual who calls Santa Ana home.

Statement from Councilman Phil Bacerra

Key Points from the City’s Statement:

  • No Participation in ICE Enforcement: The Santa Ana Police Department does not and will not participate in any immigration enforcement efforts. This stance aligns with the State of California’s Values Act, which limits local law enforcement’s involvement in federal immigration activities.
  • Community Support and Resources: Residents are encouraged to stay informed and take proactive steps, such as preparing a family emergency plan. The city provides resources and guidance through its “Know Your Rights” webpage: www.santa-ana.org/KYR.
  • Leadership’s Commitment: The City Council and city leadership are united in their dedication to protecting all residents, regardless of immigration status. Their message is clear: Santa Ana is a city of inclusion, safety, and respect.

If you or someone you know has questions or concerns, you are urged to reach out to your local Congressional office or visit the city’s website for more information.

