A Santa Ana gangbanger was arrested and his ghost gun was seized

This week, Gang Detectives and Directed Enforcement officers conducted a targeted suppression operation, according to the SAPD.
SAPD police detectives spotted a suspicious vehicle occupied by two individuals in the area of 1600 W. Highland Street.
The driver was a documented gang member in possession of a loaded ghost gun.
A documented gang member arrested in Santa Ana, CA, for possession of a loaded ghost gun could face multiple serious felony charges under California law. Here’s a breakdown of the potential penalties:
1. Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public (Penal Code § 25850)
- If the individual is a documented gang member, this offense is automatically elevated to a felony.
- Penalty: Up to 3 years in state prison.
2. Possession of a Ghost Gun
- Ghost guns (unserialized, untraceable firearms) are illegal to possess under California law.
- Penalty: Up to 3 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $1,000.
3. Gang Enhancement (Penal Code § 186.22)
- If the firearm possession was for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal street gang, a gang enhancement can be added.
- Penalty: Additional 2 to 15 years in prison, depending on the underlying offense.
4. Parole Violation (if applicable)
- If the individual is on parole, possession of a firearm is a direct violation.
- Penalty: Revocation of parole and return to prison to serve the remainder of the original sentence.
Summary of Potential Consequences:
- Multiple felony charges
- Gang enhancement sentencing
- Revocation of parole (if applicable)
- Total prison time could exceed 10 years, depending on the charges and enhancements.