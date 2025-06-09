Mon. Jun 9th, 2025
A Santa Ana gangbanger was arrested and his ghost gun was seized

Art Pedroza

Jun 9, 2025
A Santa Ana gangbanger was arrested and his ghost gun was seized

This week, Gang Detectives and Directed Enforcement officers conducted a targeted suppression operation, according to the SAPD.

SAPD police detectives spotted a suspicious vehicle occupied by two individuals in the area of 1600 W. Highland Street.

The driver was a documented gang member in possession of a loaded ghost gun.

A documented gang member arrested in Santa Ana, CA, for possession of a loaded ghost gun could face multiple serious felony charges under California law. Here’s a breakdown of the potential penalties:

1. Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public (Penal Code § 25850)

  • If the individual is a documented gang member, this offense is automatically elevated to a felony.
  • Penalty: Up to 3 years in state prison.

2. Possession of a Ghost Gun

  • Ghost guns (unserialized, untraceable firearms) are illegal to possess under California law.
  • Penalty: Up to 3 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

3. Gang Enhancement (Penal Code § 186.22)

  • If the firearm possession was for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal street gang, a gang enhancement can be added.
  • Penalty: Additional 2 to 15 years in prison, depending on the underlying offense.

4. Parole Violation (if applicable)

  • If the individual is on parole, possession of a firearm is a direct violation.
  • Penalty: Revocation of parole and return to prison to serve the remainder of the original sentence.

Summary of Potential Consequences:

  • Multiple felony charges
  • Gang enhancement sentencing
  • Revocation of parole (if applicable)
  • Total prison time could exceed 10 years, depending on the charges and enhancements.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

