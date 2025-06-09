O.C. man arrested for fatally shooting a young woman in Costa Mesa

On Saturday, June 6, 2025, with the assistance of the Costa Mesa Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and evidence pointing to someone who knew the victim, detectives arrested Oscar Saldivar, 19, Huntington Beach, for the murder of Monserrat Colorado, a 20-year-old Huntington Beach woman who was found on the sidewalk suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives also served search warrants in Huntington Beach and recovered a firearm.

The nature of how the victim and suspect knew each other is still under investigation. CMPD will submit their case file to the District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

On Monday, June 2, 2025, at approximately 11:10 p.m., Costa Mesa Communications received calls of shots fired and a person shot in the 1500 block of Lukup Lane. Officers responded and found the female shooting victim.

Officers quickly rendered medical aid. Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue took over lifesaving measures before they transported the victim to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The victim was later identified as Monserrat Colorado and through the preliminary investigation, it was believed the victim and suspect knew each other.

In California, a 19-year-old man who fatally shot a 20-year-old woman in Costa Mesa could face severe criminal penalties, depending on the circumstances of the case, including intent, prior criminal history, and whether any aggravating factors are present. Here’s a general breakdown of potential charges and penalties:

1. Murder (Penal Code § 187)

If the shooting was intentional and unlawful:

Second-degree murder (non-premeditated): 15 years to life in state prison.

(non-premeditated): 15 years to life in state prison. First-degree murder (willful, deliberate, and premeditated): 25 years to life.

(willful, deliberate, and premeditated): 25 years to life. With firearm enhancement (Penal Code § 12022.53): Additional 10 years for using a gun. 20 years for firing it. 25 years to life if it caused death or great bodily injury.

(Penal Code § 12022.53):

2. Special Circumstances

If the murder involved special circumstances (e.g., lying in wait, multiple victims), the sentence could be:

Life without the possibility of parole , or

, or Capital punishment (though California currently has a moratorium on executions).

3. Other Consequences

Strike under California’s Three Strikes Law : This would count as a violent felony.

: This would count as a violent felony. Loss of firearm rights : Lifetime ban.

: Lifetime ban. Fines and restitution : Up to $10,000 in fines and victim restitution.

: Up to $10,000 in fines and victim restitution. Immigration consequences: If not a U.S. citizen, this could lead to deportation.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.