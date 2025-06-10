Mon. Jun 9th, 2025
The Anaheim Police will conduct a DUI and CDL Checkpoint on Friday the 13th

By Art Pedroza

Jun 9, 2025
The Anaheim Police will conduct a DUI and CDL Checkpoint on Friday the 13th

ANAHEIM, Calif. (June 9, 2025) – The Anaheim Police Department Traffic Unit will conduct a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Friday, June 13, 2025, in Central Anaheim, starting at 6:00 p.m.

Checkpoint locations are selected based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired. During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our primary mission,” Traffic Sergeant Bryan Devor said. “We continue to look for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is still dangerous.”

The Anaheim Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or “operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

If you plan on drinking, using marijuana, or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license.

This program was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
