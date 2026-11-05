Surveillance cameras help Irvine Police crack apartment burglary case

A series of residential garage burglaries at an Irvine apartment complex has led to the arrest of an Irvine resident after investigators reportedly used surveillance footage, police work, and recognizable clothing to connect the suspect to the crimes.

According to the Irvine Police Department, residents at an apartment complex had experienced multiple garage burglaries over recent months, creating an ongoing mystery regarding the identity of the person responsible. The investigation took a turn when officers located a suspect and vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

Police said officers questioned the suspect and then showed him surveillance footage allegedly depicting a recent burglary. Investigators noted that the suspect was wearing a distinctive hoodie in the video and was also found in possession of property believed to belong to a victim.

Police ultimately arrested William J. Quigley, 55, of Irvine. According to Irvine Police, he was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of burglary and drug possession.

Burglary Charges Could Carry Significant Penalties

The exact charges will ultimately be determined by prosecutors after reviewing the evidence, but based on Irvine Police’s account, the suspect could face charges related to residential burglary, receiving stolen property, and narcotics possession.

If prosecutors determine the garage was attached to a residence or legally considered part of an inhabited dwelling, a first-degree residential burglary charge under California law could potentially be filed.

Possible charges may include:

First-degree residential burglary

Second-degree burglary

Receiving stolen property

Possession of burglary tools, if applicable

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of narcotics paraphernalia, depending on the evidence recovered

California treats residential burglary as a serious felony. A conviction for first-degree burglary can carry a sentence of two, four, or six years in state prison and is considered a strike offense under California’s Three Strikes Law.

If prosecutors instead pursue second-degree burglary charges, those may be charged as either misdemeanors or felonies depending on the circumstances and the defendant’s criminal history.

The suspect is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Multiple Alleged Burglaries Could Increase Sentencing Exposure

The Irvine Police Department indicated the apartment complex had suffered multiple garage burglaries over several months.

If investigators connect the suspect to additional incidents, prosecutors may file multiple burglary counts. Separate burglaries generally result in separate criminal counts, potentially increasing sentencing exposure substantially.

In addition to incarceration, a convicted defendant may face:

Victim restitution orders

Probation terms

Court fines and fees

Search conditions

Substance abuse treatment requirements if drug-related offenses are involved

Prior convictions could also significantly affect sentencing.

Residential Burglaries Remain a Persistent Orange County Crime

Residential burglary remains one of the most common property crimes investigated by law enforcement agencies throughout Orange County.

While overall crime levels fluctuate from year to year, burglars frequently target:

Apartment garages

Underground parking structures

Storage units

Residential garages left open

Vehicles parked inside garages

Community laundry and storage areas

Police agencies throughout Orange County have increasingly relied on surveillance cameras, license plate readers, doorbell cameras, and digital evidence to identify repeat offenders who often move between cities.

Many recent burglary investigations have been solved through a combination of video evidence and automated license plate reader systems that help investigators track suspect vehicles.

Which Orange County Cities Typically See the Most Burglary Arrests?

Orange County does not publish a single countywide ranking specifically for burglary arrests by city each year. However, based on population size, crime statistics, law enforcement activity, and court filings, the cities that typically generate the highest numbers of burglary investigations and arrests include:

Anaheim

Santa Ana

Irvine

Garden Grove

Fullerton

These cities have some of Orange County’s largest populations and contain extensive residential, retail, commercial, and multifamily housing developments where burglary investigations frequently occur.

Because Irvine is one of Orange County’s largest cities and has a significant apartment and condominium population, garage burglaries and vehicle-related thefts remain a continuing focus for local police.

Why Apartment Garages Are Frequent Targets

Apartment garages and storage areas can be particularly attractive to criminals because they often contain high-value items with limited security.

Commonly stolen property includes:

Power tools

Electric bicycles

Bicycles

Sporting equipment

Automotive parts

Electronics

Construction equipment

Many victims do not discover the theft immediately, giving suspects additional time before the crime is reported.

How Residents Can Protect Themselves

Law enforcement agencies recommend several steps to reduce burglary risk:

Keep garage doors closed whenever possible.

Install surveillance cameras or video doorbells.

Use heavy-duty locks on storage cabinets.

Record serial numbers for valuable property.

Register bicycles with local databases.

Avoid leaving garage door openers visible inside parked vehicles.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

Work with apartment management to improve lighting and surveillance coverage.

The Irvine Police Department’s investigation highlights how increasingly sophisticated surveillance systems, combined with traditional police work, continue to play a major role in solving property crimes. In this case, investigators say video evidence, a recognizable piece of clothing, and the recovery of alleged stolen property helped bring a months-long burglary mystery to an end with the arrest of William J. Quigley.

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