Santa Ana Police hunt suspects accused of using lost wallet’s debit card 62 times

The Santa Ana Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect and a female juvenile accused of stealing a wallet and then using the victim’s debit card in a spree of unauthorized transactions that allegedly resulted in losses of several hundred dollars. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 15, 2026, near the entrance of a Marshall’s department store.

Investigators say the female juvenile located the wallet and handed it to the male suspect, who then placed the wallet in his pocket rather than attempting to return it to its owner. Police allege the suspects subsequently attempted 62 unauthorized transactions using the victim’s debit card, causing financial losses to the victim.

The case highlights a common but costly form of property crime. Many victims assume that finding a lost wallet and using its contents is a minor offense. Under California law, however, keeping found property when there are reasonable means to identify and return it to the owner can be prosecuted as theft.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ identities is encouraged to contact Police Investigative Specialist D. Velarde-Reyes at (714) 245-8415.

Charges the Suspects Could Face

Based on the allegations released by police, prosecutors could potentially consider several criminal charges if the suspects are identified and sufficient evidence supports the allegations:

Theft of lost property under California Penal Code §485.

Access card fraud for using or attempting to use another person’s debit card without permission under Penal Code §484g.

Identity theft under Penal Code §530.5 if personal identifying information associated with the victim was used.

Conspiracy under Penal Code §182 if investigators determine the suspects acted together in planning or committing the offenses.

Grand theft or theft-related charges if total losses and circumstances justify enhanced charges.

Possession of stolen property under Penal Code §496.

Because the female suspect is described as a juvenile, any charges filed against that individual would likely be handled through the juvenile court system rather than adult criminal court unless exceptional circumstances applied.

Potential Penalties

The ultimate sentence would depend on the suspect’s criminal history, the total loss amount, the number of fraudulent transactions successfully completed, and whether prosecutors pursue misdemeanor or felony filings.

Potential consequences could include:

Up to three years in county jail or state prison on certain felony fraud-related counts.

Formal probation.

Restitution requiring repayment of all victim losses.

Court fines that can reach thousands of dollars.

Additional penalties if multiple counts of access card fraud are charged.

Even when the dollar loss appears relatively modest, prosecutors often treat repeated fraudulent transactions seriously because they demonstrate an ongoing pattern of criminal conduct rather than a single impulsive act.

Similar Crimes Continue to Impact Orange County

Financial crimes involving stolen wallets, debit cards, credit cards, and personal identifying information remain a persistent problem throughout Orange County.

Recent cases have included:

An Irvine investigation involving more than $38,000 in fraudulent credit-card purchases allegedly made using stolen financial information.

Federal prosecutions involving Orange County residents accused of identity theft, access-device fraud, bank fraud, and fraudulent debit card schemes.

A multi-agency Orange County operation targeting organized fraud rings that resulted in multiple arrests related to government-benefit and retail-fraud offenses.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Southern California continue to warn residents that thieves frequently move quickly after obtaining a wallet, often attempting purchases within minutes before victims realize their cards are missing.

Orange County Cities That Typically Generate the Most Fraud and Theft Arrests

Based on population size, commercial activity levels, retail concentration, and historical crime-reporting patterns from Orange County law enforcement agencies, the cities that generally account for the largest numbers of theft, fraud, identity-theft, and access-card-related investigations and arrests are:

Anaheim Santa Ana Irvine Garden Grove Huntington Beach

These cities contain some of Orange County’s largest retail centers, shopping districts, tourist destinations, and population bases, making them common locations for both financial-crime investigations and arrests. State and federal crime databases also show that fraud and theft offenses remain among the most frequently investigated property crimes nationwide.

How Residents Can Protect Their Wallets, Purses, and Debit Cards

Residents can reduce their risk of becoming victims by taking a few simple precautions:

Keep wallets and purses zipped, closed, and within sight at all times while shopping.

Avoid leaving purses unattended in shopping carts.

Enable instant transaction alerts through banks such as Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union.

Regularly monitor banking and credit-card accounts for unfamiliar transactions.

Report missing cards immediately and request a freeze or replacement.

Carry only the cards needed for the day rather than an entire collection of credit and debit cards.

Store identification documents separately whenever possible.

Use mobile wallets such as Apple Pay or Google Pay, which can provide additional security protections.

Be cautious when entering PIN numbers and shield keypads from view.

If a wallet is lost, immediately contact financial institutions and place fraud alerts with the major credit bureaus if personal information was contained inside.

Consumers who act within minutes of discovering a lost wallet can often prevent dozens of unauthorized transactions and significantly reduce financial losses.

The Santa Ana Police Department is hoping the public can help identify the suspects shown in the surveillance images before additional victims are created. Anyone who recognizes the individuals is urged to contact Police Investigative Specialist D. Velarde-Reyes at (714) 245-8415..

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