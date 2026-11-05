Santa Ana Police arrest three after seizing nearly two pounds of Meth, Fentanyl and Cocaine

A proactive narcotics enforcement operation by the Santa Ana Police Department led to the arrest of three suspects after officers allegedly uncovered a substantial stash of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine tied to a suspected drug distribution operation near 1800 S. Evergreen St.

According to SAPD, Directed Patrol officers observed what appeared to be a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction involving an adult female. After detaining the suspect, officers reportedly discovered approximately half an ounce of methamphetamine. The investigation quickly expanded, leading detectives to obtain and serve a search warrant at a residence connected to the suspects.

During the search, officers recovered:

Approximately 861.6 grams of methamphetamine

Approximately 61.8 grams of fentanyl

Approximately 65.5 grams of cocaine

Cash believed to be connected to narcotics sales

Packaging materials consistent with drug distribution

Police arrested three individuals who were booked on multiple felony narcotics charges.

Estimated Street Value of the Seized Drugs

Street values vary considerably depending on purity, packaging, and whether the drugs are sold wholesale, mid-level, or in individual user quantities. Based on typical Southern California narcotics pricing, the drugs seized by the Santa Ana Police Department could have an estimated street value of:

Drug Amount Seized Typical Street Price Estimated Value Methamphetamine 861.6 grams $20-$50 per gram $17,200-$43,000 Fentanyl 61.8 grams $20-$40 per gram (powder equivalent) $1,200-$2,500 Cocaine 65.5 grams $60-$100 per gram $3,900-$6,500

Estimated total street value: approximately $22,000 to $52,000

However, if the methamphetamine was sold in small user quantities and the fentanyl was pressed into counterfeit pills, the ultimate retail value could be substantially higher.

Wholesale Value

Drug trafficking organizations typically value narcotics at wholesale rates:

Methamphetamine: roughly $3,000-$6,000 per pound

Cocaine: roughly $900-$2,000 for the quantity recovered

Fentanyl: roughly $500-$1,500 for the quantity recovered

At wholesale levels, the seized narcotics may have been worth approximately $5,000 to $12,000 before being broken down for street sales.

What Charges Could the Suspects Face?

While prosecutors have not yet announced formal charges, the quantities recovered strongly suggest that prosecutors are likely to pursue sales and trafficking-related offenses rather than simple possession charges.

Potential charges may include:

Possession of methamphetamine for sale (Health & Safety Code §11378)

Possession of cocaine for sale (Health & Safety Code §11351)

Possession of fentanyl for sale (Health & Safety Code §11351 and related controlled substance provisions)

Transportation of controlled substances for sale (Health & Safety Code §11379)

Maintaining a location for narcotics sales (Health & Safety Code §11366)

Conspiracy charges if investigators determine the suspects were working together

The packaging visible in the evidence photograph, combined with the quantity of narcotics seized, would likely be cited by prosecutors as evidence of commercial drug distribution rather than personal use.

How Much Prison Time Could the Suspects Face?

The actual sentence would depend on each suspect’s criminal history, role in the operation and the charges ultimately filed.

However, California defendants convicted of possession for sale or transportation of methamphetamine, cocaine or fentanyl commonly face:

2 to 4 years in state prison for possession for sale offenses

3 to 5 years or more for transportation and trafficking offenses

Additional sentencing enhancements for large quantities of narcotics

Increased penalties if prosecutors can establish an organized sales operation

If any of the drugs were sold and resulted in serious injury or death, federal authorities could also become involved. Federal drug trafficking cases involving fentanyl frequently carry far steeper penalties, including decades in federal prison. A recent federal Orange County fentanyl case exposed a defendant to a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and a potential life sentence after prosecutors alleged fatal overdoses resulted from the narcotics distribution.

The Fentanyl Threat Remains a Major Orange County Concern

Although methamphetamine accounted for the overwhelming majority of the narcotics seized in this case, the fentanyl recovery may be the most alarming aspect of the investigation.

Fentanyl remains one of Orange County’s deadliest illicit drugs. According to Orange County public health and law enforcement data, fentanyl-related deaths reached record levels earlier this decade before recent enforcement and education efforts helped reduce fatalities. Authorities reported 407 fentanyl-related deaths in Orange County during 2024, down from 613 in 2023.

Just 61.8 grams of fentanyl can represent thousands of potentially lethal doses depending on purity levels.

Similar Narcotics Cases Have Been Increasing Across Orange County

This latest Santa Ana case follows several major drug seizures throughout Orange County during the past year:

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies recently seized more than 2,000 grams of fentanyl, 1,300 grams of methamphetamine, firearms and cash during a San Juan Capistrano traffic stop that resulted in three arrests.

Anaheim investigators recently announced the seizure of approximately 2,200 pounds of methamphetamine in one of the largest meth busts in the city’s history.

Federal and local authorities seized approximately 120 pounds of methamphetamine, multiple kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin during a major Orange County gang and drug trafficking investigation that resulted in dozens of arrests.

Earlier this year, Santa Ana police conducted a major narcotics sweep that resulted in 97 arrests involving drug offenses, warrants and probation violations.

Which Orange County Cities Tend to Generate the Most Drug Arrests?

Based on California Department of Justice arrest reporting, population size, law enforcement activity and recurring major narcotics investigations, the Orange County cities that typically generate the highest number of narcotics arrests are:

Santa Ana Anaheim Orange Fullerton Huntington Beach

These cities consistently account for a significant share of Orange County’s drug enforcement activity due to their larger populations, major transportation corridors, gang enforcement operations, and dedicated narcotics units. California’s criminal justice data system shows that larger urban jurisdictions generally produce the highest volume of narcotics-related arrests.

A Significant Blow to Local Drug Distribution

The seizure announced by Santa Ana police removed nearly two pounds of methamphetamine, substantial quantities of cocaine and fentanyl, and suspected drug-sale proceeds from circulation. While the investigation remains ongoing, the case highlights the continuing role that proactive patrol operations play in uncovering larger drug trafficking networks.

The recovery is especially notable because it reportedly began with the observation of a single street-level narcotics transaction. What started as a routine enforcement stop quickly expanded into a felony search warrant operation that resulted in three arrests and the seizure of enough narcotics to supply countless individual sales throughout Santa Ana and neighboring communities.

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