Irvine Police looking for suspect accused of $90,000 identity theft and credit card fraud

The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of carrying out a sophisticated identity theft and financial fraud scheme that allegedly resulted in losses exceeding $90,000.

According to Irvine Police, the suspect was captured on bank surveillance cameras withdrawing large amounts of cash from multiple accounts using stolen bank account records and personal identifying information. Investigators allege the suspect also opened fraudulent credit card accounts in the victim’s name and made numerous large purchases using those accounts. The total reported loss exceeds $90,000.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact Investigator Nina Berbiglia of the Irvine Police Department.

Suspect Could Face Multiple Felony Charges

If identified and arrested, prosecutors could potentially pursue a wide range of felony charges based on the allegations described by Irvine Police.

Possible charges could include:

Identity theft under California Penal Code 530.5

Grand theft under Penal Code 487

Forgery under Penal Code 470

Access card fraud under Penal Code 484g and related statutes

Theft by false pretenses

Possession of personal identifying information of another person

Money laundering allegations if investigators determine funds were moved through multiple accounts

Conspiracy charges if additional suspects participated in the scheme

California prosecutors frequently file multiple counts when fraud schemes involve repeated transactions across several financial institutions or multiple fraudulent accounts. Similar Orange County identity theft cases have resulted in defendants facing numerous fraud and identity theft counts arising from a single investigation.

Potential Sentence Exposure Could Be Significant

While sentencing depends on criminal history, the number of victims, and the ultimate charges filed, a case involving more than $90,000 in losses could expose a defendant to substantial penalties.

Potential consequences may include:

Felony convictions

County jail or state prison time depending on the charges

Restitution orders requiring repayment to victims

Fines and court assessments

Formal probation or post-release supervision

Additional sentencing enhancements tied to large financial losses

Because the reported loss exceeds $90,000, prosecutors could seek aggravated white-collar crime enhancements if the evidence supports them. Multiple victims or additional fraudulent transactions uncovered during the investigation could increase sentencing exposure even further.

Financial Identity Crimes Continue to Impact Orange County

Identity theft, credit card fraud, account takeovers, and related financial crimes remain among the fastest-growing criminal categories nationwide and in Orange County. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department describes fraud and identity theft as some of the most rapidly growing crimes and maintains a dedicated Financial Crimes Detail to investigate these offenses.

Federal and local authorities regularly announce major identity theft prosecutions involving Orange County residents. In one recent federal case, multiple Orange County defendants were charged in schemes involving identity theft, bank fraud, fraudulent lines of credit, and unemployment benefit fraud.

Investigators say criminals increasingly obtain personal information through:

Mail theft

Data breaches

Phishing scams

Skimming devices at ATMs and gas stations

Stolen financial records

Online account compromises

Once personal information is obtained, suspects often attempt to open new credit accounts, withdraw funds from existing accounts, or make fraudulent purchases before victims realize their identities have been compromised.

Which Orange County Cities See the Most Identity Theft and Fraud Arrests?

Orange County does not publish a comprehensive real-time ranking specifically for identity theft arrests by city. However, based on population size, court filings, law enforcement activity, and recurring fraud investigations announced by local agencies, the jurisdictions that typically generate the largest number of identity theft and financial fraud investigations and arrests include:

Santa Ana

Anaheim

Irvine

Garden Grove

Fullerton

These cities have some of the county’s largest populations, most significant commercial activity, greatest concentrations of financial institutions, and the highest overall volume of reported economic crime investigations. Numerous recent state, federal, and local fraud prosecutions have involved suspects or investigations connected to these communities.

Why Cases Like This Can Be Difficult to Solve

Financial crime investigations are often far more complex than traditional theft cases because suspects may:

Use stolen or counterfeit identification

Travel between multiple cities and counties

Target several victims simultaneously

Utilize online banking platforms

Move money rapidly between accounts

Work with accomplices

Investigators frequently rely on surveillance footage, bank records, electronic transaction data, license plate readers, cell phone evidence, and digital forensic analysis to identify suspects.

How Residents Can Protect Themselves

Police and financial institutions recommend several steps to reduce the risk of identity theft:

Monitor bank and credit card accounts regularly

Review credit reports from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion

Enable multi-factor authentication on financial accounts

Immediately report unauthorized transactions

Shred documents containing sensitive financial information

Be cautious of unsolicited emails and text messages requesting personal information

Consider placing a credit freeze if identity theft is suspected

The Irvine Police Department hopes the release of the surveillance images will help identify the suspect before additional victims are targeted. With losses already reported at more than $90,000, the case highlights both the financial damage that identity thieves can inflict and the continuing challenge law enforcement agencies face in combating increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes.

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