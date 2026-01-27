Riverside man arrested for O.C. DUI accident that killed a pregnant woman

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Anaheim Police officers have arrested Daniel Ramos, a 24-year-old resident of Riverside, on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter in connection with a fatal traffic collision that occurred early Sunday morning.

On January 25, 2026, at approximately 12:09 a.m., Anaheim Police officers and Anaheim Fire & Rescue personnel responded to the intersection of North Anaheim Boulevard and the SR-91 freeway frontage road regarding an injury traffic collision.

Upon arrival, responders discovered a pregnant female passenger trapped inside a light-colored Toyota four-door sedan. Despite life-saving efforts, the passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other vehicle involved in the collision was a dark-colored Lexus sedan. The driver of that vehicle, Daniel Ramos, exhibited objective signs and symptoms of impairment and was taken into custody at the scene. The driver of the Toyota and two passengers from the Lexus were transported to local trauma centers with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates the Toyota was traveling southbound on North Anaheim Boulevard and entered the intersection when it was struck by the Lexus, which was traveling eastbound on the SR-91 freeway frontage road and failed to stop for a red traffic signal.

Mr. Ramos was later booked into the Anaheim Detention Facility for felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter. Due to the victim being pregnant, additional charges may be considered pending the outcome of the investigation.

The woman killed in the Anaheim DUI crash has been identified by her family as Bianca Esquivel, 24. Esquivel was three months pregnant with her second child and was already planning a gender reveal party. She and her boyfriend, Oscar, were returning home from an In-N-Out Burger to satisfy a pregnancy craving when their Toyota Camry was struck by the Lexus driven by Daniel Ramos.

Esquivel leaves behind a 4-year-old son. Her boyfriend, Oscar, survived the crash but remains hospitalized with serious injuries, including a broken arm requiring surgery.

A GoFundMe fundraiser entitled “Honoring Bianca and Her Unborn Angel” has been established on GoFundMe to help with funeral and medical expenses. So far just over $2K has been raised.

Anaheim Police Department Traffic Investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this collision. All criminal charges will be presented to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for review and filing consideration.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Anaheim Police Department at (714) 765-1900. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS or online at occrimestoppers.org.

Criminal Record Status

There is no publicly confirmed information in initial law enforcement reports or news releases regarding a previous criminal record for Daniel Ramos. While some social media comments have raised general questions about repeat offenders, official statements from the Anaheim Police Department have not cited a prior history at this stage of the investigation.

Current Charges & Potential Penalties

Ramos was booked into the Anaheim Detention Facility and faces several severe felony charges:

Felony DUI: Operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, resulting in injury or death.

Operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, resulting in injury or death. Vehicular Manslaughter: Specifically, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated is often pursued in cases involving a fatality.

Specifically, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated is often pursued in cases involving a fatality. Additional Charges: Because the victim was pregnant, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office may consider additional homicide-related charges for the death of the unborn child.

Because the victim was pregnant, the may consider additional homicide-related charges for the death of the unborn child. Potential Sentencing: Under California law, a conviction for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated typically carries a prison sentence of 4, 6, or 10 years. If the case is elevated to “Watson Murder” (second-degree murder) due to a prior DUI conviction, he could face 15 years to life.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Orange County District Attorney will make a final determination on formal charges.

