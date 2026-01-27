Arizona man arrested for stealing designer purses in Irvine

Earlier this month, police officers investigated a robbery at the Woodbury Town Center, according to the Irvine Police Department.

A victim met with a man to sell a Louis Vuitton bag through OfferUp. However the male suspect grabbed the bag from the victim and ran from the area without paying for the bag.

This morning, Irvine police officers investigated another luxury handbag theft in the area of Campus and Carlson. In that case the victim met with the suspect to sell a Dior handbag through Facebook Marketplace. The suspect seized the bag and fled from the scene.

Detectives believed the two cases were related and conducted surveillance on a friend of the suspect. Detectives followed the friend to a Huntington Beach beach apartment and watched the vehicle quickly flee the area.

The California Highway Patrol stopped the vehicle on the 110 freeway, and IPD detectives followed directly behind.

IPD found the male suspect lying in the back seat and took him into custody. The Dior purse was found in the car and later returned to the victim.

Tralin Nhjheym Newman, 22, of Arizona, was booked at the Orange County Jail for robbery.

Estimated Value of Stolen Purses

The specific retail values of the stolen items were not disclosed by the Irvine Police Department, but general market estimates for these luxury brands are:

Dior Handbag: Retail prices typically range from $2,800 to $5,000+ for popular models like the Lady Dior or Book Tote.

Retail prices typically range from for popular models like the Lady Dior or Book Tote. Louis Vuitton Bag: Most standard canvas and leather bags cost between $1,200 and $6,000.

Potential Penalties

Newman was booked for robbery (California Penal Code § 211), which is classified as a felony.

Prison Time: Because the thefts occurred in public areas (not an inhabited dwelling), they would likely be charged as second-degree robbery , carrying a sentence of 2, 3, or 5 years in state prison.

Because the thefts occurred in public areas (not an inhabited dwelling), they would likely be charged as , carrying a sentence of in state prison. Strikes Law: In California, robbery is a “violent felony” and counts as a “strike” under the Three Strikes law.

In California, robbery is a “violent felony” and counts as a under the Three Strikes law. Fines: Convictions can result in fines of up to $10,000 per count.

Previous Criminal Record

Public records indicate that Newman has a history of legal issues in his home state of Arizona:

Recent Arrest Warrant: As of September 2025, an active arrest warrant was issued for Newman in Maricopa County Justice Courts for failing to appear on a criminal offense related to exceeding the speed limit by over 20 mph.

As of September 2025, an active was issued for Newman in for failing to appear on a criminal offense related to exceeding the speed limit by over 20 mph. Other Records: While there are appellate records for a “State v. Newman” in Arizona as recently as 2023, these types of documents often require specific verification to confirm they pertain to the same individual.

