Meth user busted at traffic stop in south Orange County

Orange County Sheriff deputies stopped a driver who showed signs of drug use, according to the Laguna Hills Police Services.

During the investigation, the driver admitted to recent methamphetamine use.

A controlled substance and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested for:

DUI (drugs)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a controlled substance

O.C. deputies remain proactive in keeping dangerous drivers off the road and helping keep Laguna Hills safe.

Penalties Faced by the Suspect

In California, a driver arrested for driving under the influence of drugs (DUID), possession of methamphetamine (a controlled substance), and possession of drug paraphernalia faces a combination of penalties. Most of these charges are typically prosecuted as misdemeanors for first-time offenders, though penalties escalate significantly for repeat offenders or if injuries occurred.

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs (DUID)

The penalties for a misdemeanor DUID are generally the same as those for an alcohol-related DUI.

Jail Time: Up to 6 months in county jail for a first offense.

Up to in county jail for a first offense. Fines: Base fines range from $390 to $1,000 . However, with court fees and penalty assessments, the total cost often rises to between $1,500 and $3,600 .

Base fines range from . However, with court fees and penalty assessments, the total cost often rises to between . Probation: Typically 3 to 5 years of informal (summary) probation.

Typically of informal (summary) probation. Education: Mandatory enrollment in a state-approved DUI school, generally lasting 3 to 9 months .

Mandatory enrollment in a state-approved DUI school, generally lasting . Driver’s License: A suspension of at least 6 months . Drivers may be required to install an ignition interlock device (IID) to regain restricted driving privileges.

A suspension of at least . Drivers may be required to install an ignition interlock device (IID) to regain restricted driving privileges. Enhanced Penalties: If the driver has three or more prior DUI convictions within 10 years, the offense can be charged as a felony, punishable by up to 3 years in state prison and a 4-year license revocation.

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Under Health and Safety Code 11377(a), simple possession of methamphetamine is usually a misdemeanor.

Misdemeanor Penalties: Up to 1 year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000 .

Up to in county jail and a fine of up to . Felony Potential: This charge can become a felony (punishable by 16 months to 3 years in state prison) if the defendant has a prior conviction for a serious or violent felony, such as murder or certain sex offenses.

This charge can become a felony (punishable by 16 months to 3 years in state prison) if the defendant has a prior conviction for a serious or violent felony, such as murder or certain sex offenses. Drug Diversion: First- or second-time non-violent offenders may be eligible for drug diversion (treatment) instead of jail time. Successful completion can lead to the charges being dismissed.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Under Health and Safety Code 11364, possessing devices used for injecting or smoking controlled substances is a misdemeanor.

Jail Time: Up to 6 months (or 364 days according to some sources) in county jail.

Up to (or 364 days according to some sources) in county jail. Fines: Up to $1,000 .

Up to . Alternatives: Similar to drug possession, offenders may qualify for drug diversion or specialized Drug Courts in Orange County, which offer intensive supervision and therapy in lieu of incarceration.

Additional Consequences in Orange County

Beyond court-imposed sentences, a suspect may face:

Vehicle Impoundment: Law enforcement may impound the vehicle, incurring storage fees.

Law enforcement may impound the vehicle, incurring storage fees. Professional Licensing: Convictions can lead to the suspension or loss of professional licenses (e.g., for teachers, nurses, or real estate agents).

Convictions can lead to the suspension or loss of professional licenses (e.g., for teachers, nurses, or real estate agents). Immigration: For non-citizens, drug-related convictions can lead to deportation or denial of naturalization.

For non-citizens, drug-related convictions can lead to deportation or denial of naturalization. Collateral Costs: Increased car insurance premiums and mandatory contributions to the California Victim Compensation Program.

