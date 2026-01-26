O.C. mom arrested after her toddler fell out of her moving SUV

The Fullerton Police Department became aware of a video circulating on social media depicting a small child falling from the passenger side of a moving vehicle at the intersection of N. Euclid St. and W. Malvern Ave.

In the video, a black SUV is seen making an eastbound turn onto W. Malvern Ave. from southbound N. Euclid St. As the vehicle enters the intersection and completes the turn, the front passenger door opens and a small child falls to the ground and into the roadway. The SUV immediately stops, nearly causing a traffic collision with the vehicle behind it. An adult female is then seen running from the driver’s side of the SUV, picking up the child, and returning to the vehicle before the video ends.

On January 24, 2026, a witness came forward and reported observing the incident. The witness was able to provide identifying information related to the vehicle involved. Officers conducted a follow-up investigation, which led them to a residence in the City of La Habra. Officers located the vehicle, the child, and the female involved in the incident seen in the video.

The child, a 19-month-old, sustained injuries consistent with the fall and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The child is expected to make a full recovery. The female, identified as Jacqueline Hernandez, a 35-year-old resident of La Habra and the child’s mother, was placed under arrest and booked at the Fullerton City Jail for felony child abuse.

The incident is believed to have occurred on January 20, 2026, between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. The Fullerton Police Department did not receive any calls for service related to this incident and is seeking additional witnesses.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fullerton Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit, Detective H. Rios, at (714) 738-6782 or hrios@fullertonpd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS or visit www.p3tips.com/913.

Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on California Penal Code (PC) 273a and related statutes, a conviction for felony child abuse or child endangerment in 2026 carries the following potential penalties:

Potential Sentences and Fines

State Prison: A term of two, four, or six years in California state prison.

A term of in California state prison. Fines: A fine of up to $10,000 .

A fine of up to . Sentencing Enhancement: If the child sustained “great bodily injury” (GBI), an additional three to six years can be added to the prison sentence.

Probation Requirements

If the court grants probation instead of prison time, the following mandatory conditions typically apply:

Minimum Duration: A minimum probation term of 48 months (four years).

A minimum probation term of (four years). Mandatory Counseling: Completion of a minimum one-year child abuser’s treatment counseling program .

Completion of a minimum . Protective Orders: A court-issued protective order or stay-away order prohibiting contact with the victim.

A court-issued protective order or stay-away order prohibiting contact with the victim. Abstinence: Mandatory drug and alcohol testing if the offense occurred while the defendant was under the influence.

Long-Term Consequences

“Three Strikes” Law: A felony conviction where GBI occurs may count as a “strike” on the defendant’s record under California’s Three Strikes Law.

A felony conviction where GBI occurs may count as a “strike” on the defendant’s record under California’s Three Strikes Law. Custody Rights: The defendant may face a loss of child custody or severely restricted visitation rights.

The defendant may face a loss of child custody or severely restricted visitation rights. CACI Registry: Inclusion in the Child Abuse Central Index (CACI), a statewide database for individuals suspected of child abuse or neglect.

