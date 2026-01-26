Bat with rabies found near an O.C. hiking trail

(Santa Ana, CA) – A bat in the City of Rancho Santa Margarita has tested positive for rabies. The bat was found near the gate entrance along the Mesa Trail at O’Neill Regional Park, off El Camino Montana Road between El Lazo and Juniper Lane on Tuesday, January 20th, 2026, at approximately 10:00 am.

Anyone who may have had physical contact with this bat or saw someone else having contact with the bat is asked to call the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) Communicable Disease Control Division at (714) 834-8180 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or (714) 834-7792 after hours to determine the risk for rabies. Owners of pets who may have had contact with this bat should contact their veterinarian.



The rabies virus is found in an animal’s saliva and is transmitted to people by a bite from a rabid animal. Although very rare, contamination of the eyes, mouth or an open wound by the saliva of a rabid animal can also transmit rabies. Most cases of human rabies in the United States in recent years have resulted from bat strains of rabies; bats have very small teeth, and their bites may go unnoticed.



Once a person begins showing signs and symptoms of rabies, the disease is nearly always fatal. For that reason, preventive treatment to stop the rabies virus from causing illness is given to anyone who may have been exposed to rabies. Medical assistance should be obtained promptly after an exposure so any wound can be cleaned and preventive treatment can be started. This treatment is safe and effective.



HCA and OC Animal Care recommend the following actions to minimize the risk of rabies:

Avoid all contact with wild animals.

Vaccinate all cats and dogs against rabies.

Do not sleep with open unscreened windows or doors.

If bats are seen inside the house or other structure, close off the area and contact animal control. Once the bat(s) have been removed, close off any areas allowing entrance into the house.

Do not leave pet food outside where it will attract wild animals.

Immediately wash all animal bites with soap and water, being sure to flush the wound well, then contact your doctor.

Report all animal bites to OC Animal Care.

Potential exposure to a bat or other wild animal should be reported to HCA Communicable Disease Control Division at (714) 834-8180.



To report a bat in your home, or an animal bite, contact OC Animal Care at (714) 935-6848. Find out more at OC Animal Care Wildlife Information.



Learn more about what to do if you come in contact with a bat and who to contact by clicking here.



More information about rabies is available at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at http://www.cdc.gov/rabies.

Bats with Rabies in Orange County, by the Numbers

In Orange County, rabid bats are identified routinely each year. While only about 1% of bats in the wild carry rabies, this percentage is significantly higher—estimated at 14% to 33%—among bats that are found sick, injured, or in contact with humans or pets.

Annual and Recent Frequency

2025 Statistics: As of October 2025, there were 13 confirmed rabid bats in Orange County, matching the total for all of 2024.

As of October 2025, there were in Orange County, matching the total for all of 2024. 2023 Statistics: There were 10 confirmed cases .

There were . 2026 Update: A rabid bat was already confirmed on January 20, 2026, found near a trail entrance at O’Neill Regional Park in Rancho Santa Margarita.

Geographical Trends

Cases are reported throughout the county, but a spokesperson for the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) noted that most recent cases have originated in South Orange County. Cities with multiple reports in late 2025 included:

Mission Viejo

Rancho Santa Margarita

San Juan Capistrano

n the United States, human deaths from rabies are extremely rare due to robust public health and prevention programs. However, for those who do not receive treatment before symptoms appear, the disease is nearly always fatal.

Annual Death Rate

Historical Average: Typically, the U.S. records only 1 to 3 human deaths from rabies per year.

Typically, the U.S. records only from rabies per year. Recent Trends (2024–2025): There has been a slight uptick recently. The CDC reported 6 deaths in the 12-month period ending in September 2025, which is higher than the typical annual average.

There has been a slight uptick recently. The CDC reported in the 12-month period ending in September 2025, which is higher than the typical annual average. 2026 Status: As of January 15, 2026, the CDC confirmed two U.S. deaths occurring in early 2024 (in Minnesota and California) where the individuals had bat encounters but did not seek testing or medical care.

Survival and Fatality

Post-Exposure Success: Rabies is 100% preventable if medical care, known as Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), is started immediately after a bite and before symptoms develop. Approximately 60,000 to 100,000 Americans receive PEP annually.

Rabies is if medical care, known as Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), is started immediately after a bite and before symptoms develop. Approximately receive PEP annually. Fatality Rate: Once clinical symptoms (such as confusion, hallucinations, or difficulty swallowing) appear, rabies is virtually 100% fatal . Globally, fewer than 20 people have ever been recorded as surviving symptomatic rabies.

Once clinical symptoms (such as confusion, hallucinations, or difficulty swallowing) appear, rabies is . Globally, fewer than 20 people have ever been recorded as surviving symptomatic rabies. Primary Cause: Approximately 70% of U.S. rabies deaths are attributed to contact with infected bats. Many victims were either unaware they had been bitten or did not realize the encounter required urgent medical attention.

