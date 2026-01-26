Vietnam fugitive extradited for fatal O.C. gang drive-by; two in custody, one at large

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A man who fled to Vietnam after he conspired to carry out a brazen broad daylight drive-by shooting targeting rival gang members that left a 15-year-old boy dead and critically wounded a 13-year-old last summer has been returned to the United States to face murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.

Since October 2025, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), along with assistance from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office Organized Crime Unit, has been leading the international manhunt for 21-year-old Quoc-Bao Viet Le, accused of being one of five co-conspirators and one of two shooters in the attack that left 15-year-old Samuel Vidal dead, along with 20-year-old co-conspirator Ali Ibrahim Alsouqi. Ali Ibrahim Alsouqi is believed to be in Jordan.

Vidal was shot in Stanton, California, an Orange County city near Anaheim and Garden Grove. The shooting occurred on July 5, 2025, in the 11000 block of Court Street, near the Plaza Court Apartments. Although Vidal was a resident of San Bernardino, the incident that led to his death took place in Stanton.

With the assistance of its counterparts in Vietnam, the FBI confirmed Le had entered Vietnam four days after the July 5, 2025, murder. At the request of the FBI, Vietnamese authorities arrested Le and expulsion proceedings were initiated through the collaborative efforts of the FBI, Vietnamese Officers from the Ministry of Security, and officials from the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On January 21, 2026, Le was flown back to the United States and booked into the Orange County Jail through the joint efforts of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the FBI’s San Francisco Office, an FBI Task Force Officer from the Anaheim Police Department, Custom and Border Protection, and the Transportation Security Administration.

Le has been charged with one felony count of murder with premeditation and deliberation, one felony count of attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation, one felony count of conspiracy to commit murder, and one felony count of shooting into an inhabited dwelling. He has also been charged with two felony enhancements of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death, two felony enhancements for knowing another principal was personally armed with a firearm, and one felony enhancement of personal use of a firearm.

Le faces a maximum sentence of 50 years to life if convicted on all counts. Le is charged with being one of four co-conspirators in the July 5, 2025, murder of 15-year-old Samuel Vidal and the wounding of Vidal’s 13-year-old friend.

Two other defendants – accused shooter 24-year-old Danny Huynh and accused getaway driver 21-year-old Troy Quang Lu – have been charged with multiple felonies including murder and attempted murder and are currently being held in the Orange County jail. One of the remaining fugitives in the conspiracy to commit murder is believed to have fled to Jordan, and a fifth man has not yet been identified.

“Fleeing the country after allegedly committing murder will not protect you from U.S. law enforcement,” said Akil Davis, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. “The FBI has offices throughout the world and liaisons with our international partners to pursue fugitives wherever they may hide.”

“We will go to the absolute ends of the earth in the pursuit of justice,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “This cold-blooded murder of a young man was planned, it was executed, and they tried as best they could to cover their tracks just as they covered their faces and the license plate of their getaway car. I am incredibly grateful for the unrelenting dedication of my investigators and prosecutors along with our partners at the Sheriff’s Department, the FBI, and our international counterparts for helping bring this murderer back to Orange County to face the full consequences of the law and we will not rest until the last person responsible is back on U.S. soil.”

On July 5, 2025, 20-year-old old Ali Ibrahim Alsouqi arranged for four other men to come to his Garden Grove home where they planned a shooting targeting rival gang members. Twenty-year-old Le is accused of meeting 23-year-old Danny Huynh and 20-year-old Troy Quang Lu and a fourth unidentified man at Alsouqi’s home. All five men are accused of getting into Lu’s black Mercedes Benz and Lu is accused of obscuring the vehicle’s license plate of his vehicle before driving to the city of Stanton to carry out the plan.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Vidal and his 13-year-old friend were confronted by a group of masked men in a black Mercedes Benz in 11000 block of Court Street in Stanton, including a man later identified as Huynh, who got out of the car and began shooting at the teenage boys. The passenger in the front seat, later identified as Le, is accused of shooting out of the vehicle.

Vidal was shot five times, with bullets piercing his heart, lung, liver, and pancreas, and he died at the scene. The 13-year-old was shot in the chest but survived.

Lu was arrested hours later. Investigators later identified Huynh, Le, and Alsouqi as the other occupants of the black Mercedes Benz during the shooting, and arrested Huynh. Le fled to Vietnam and Alsouqi is believed to have fled to Jordan, where authorities are actively searching for him.

Lu has been charged with one felony count of murder with premeditation and deliberation, one felony count of attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation, one felony count of conspiracy to commit murder, and one felony count of shooting into an inhabited dwelling.

Lu faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life if convicted on all counts.

Huynh has been charged with one felony count of murder with premeditation and deliberation, one felony count of attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation, one felony count of conspiracy to commit murder, and one felony count of shooting into an inhabited dwelling, and one felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has also been charged with two felony enhancements of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death, two felony enhancements for knowing another principal was personally armed with a firearm, and one felony enhancement of personal use of a firearm.

Huynh faces a maximum sentence of 50 years to life if convicted on all counts.

Alsouqi has been charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit murder. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life if convicted.

Deputy District Attorney Kara Thompson of the Gangs/TARGET Unit is prosecuting this case.

