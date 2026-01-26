Copper theft suspect arrested on theft and drug charges in Irvine

Last Friday, police officers were called to the Irvine Train Station to investigate an abandoned backpack containing copper wiring, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Surveillance footage showed the bag was left by a man who was still hanging around the station.

While officers spoke with the man, a detective recognized him from a purse theft at the same location last year. Joshua Michel Rosario, 31, of Anaheim, was arrested for grand theft and possession of drugs.

Copper allegedly stolen by Joshua Michel Rosario

Copper theft is a significant problem across Southern California. If you see anyone suspicious around electrical boxes along our trails or bike paths, report it immediately.

Penalties Faced by the Suspect

In January 2026, Joshua Michel Rosario was arrested at the Irvine Train Station and faces penalties for grand theft and drug possession. Given the recent implementation of Proposition 36 in December 2024, his potential sentences are influenced by his prior criminal history.

1. Grand Theft (Penal Code § 487)

Because the copper wiring and prior purse theft likely exceed $950 in value, this is charged as grand theft.

Classification: Grand theft is a “wobbler,” meaning it can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony based on the suspect’s criminal history.

Grand theft is a “wobbler,” meaning it can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony based on the suspect’s criminal history. Felony Penalties: If charged as a felony, he faces 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail.

If charged as a felony, he faces in county jail. Misdemeanor Penalties: If charged as a misdemeanor, he faces up to one year in county jail.

If charged as a misdemeanor, he faces up to in county jail. Prop 36 Impact: Under new 2026 laws, if Rosario has two or more prior theft convictions, the court may impose enhanced felony-level sentencing even if the current theft value is lower.

2. Possession of a Controlled Substance (Health & Safety Code § 11350)

Standard Penalties: Typically a misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days in county jail.

Typically a misdemeanor punishable by up to in county jail. Prop 36 Enhancements: As of 2026, defendants with two or more prior drug-related convictions can be charged with a “wobbler” felony for simple possession of “hard drugs” (such as methamphetamine or fentanyl).

As of 2026, defendants with two or more prior drug-related convictions can be charged with a for simple possession of “hard drugs” (such as methamphetamine or fentanyl). Treatment vs. Jail: If charged under Prop 36, he may be required to plead guilty and complete a treatment program to have the charges dismissed; failure to complete treatment can lead to immediate incarceration.

3. Aggravating Factors

Criminal History: Records indicate Rosario has a significant history, including multiple arrests for possession of controlled substances and revocation of probation in 2024 and 2025.

Records indicate Rosario has a significant history, including multiple arrests for possession of controlled substances and revocation of probation in 2024 and 2025. Probation Violations: Because he was arrested while potentially on probation for previous offenses, he faces a revocation of probation, which could result in him serving the original suspended sentence in addition to new penalties.

