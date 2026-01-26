A hit and run driver was arrested and charged with a fatal stabbing in north O.C.

On January 25, 2026, at approximately 8:52 p.m., police dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a reporting party who stated he witnessed a male being stabbed and possibly run over in the area of S. Euclid Street and W. Baker Avenue, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Police officers immediately responded to the area and located an adult male victim in the roadway suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

The Fullerton Fire Department responded and rendered medical aid; however, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The police officers broadcasted a suspect description to surrounding law enforcement agencies. Shortly after, the Buena Park Police Department responded to a report of a hit-and-run traffic collision in their city. Buena Park Police officers located and detained a suspect.

Fullerton Police Detectives responded and, following an investigation, determined the individual detained by Buena Park Police was the suspect in Fullerton’s homicide investigation.

The suspect was identified as Francisco Soriano Jr., a 27-year-old resident of Fullerton. He was arrested and booked into the Fullerton Police Department Jail for murder.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Orange County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fullerton Police Detective Luis Ramirez at (714) 738-5334 or via email at luis.a.ramirez@fullertonpd.org.

Those wishing to provide information anonymously may contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS or visit occrimestoppers.org.

Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on the details of the investigation by the Fullerton Police Department, the suspect, Francisco Soriano Jr., was arrested and booked for murder under California Penal Code section 187 PC. The specific penalties he faces depend on the degree of murder charged and any additional sentencing enhancements related to the nature of the crime.

Potential Murder Sentences

Under California law, murder is the unlawful killing of a human being with “malice aforethought”.

First-Degree Murder: If the killing is determined to be premeditated and deliberate, it is punishable by 25 years to life in state prison.

If the killing is determined to be premeditated and deliberate, it is punishable by in state prison. Second-Degree Murder: If the killing was intentional but not premeditated (such as engaging in extremely risky behavior the suspect should have known could be lethal), it is punishable by 15 years to life in state prison.

If the killing was intentional but not premeditated (such as engaging in extremely risky behavior the suspect should have known could be lethal), it is punishable by in state prison. Capital Murder (Special Circumstances): If certain “special circumstances” are proven—such as murder for financial gain, multiple victims, or hate crimes—the penalty can increase to life in prison without the possibility of parole (LWOP) or the death penalty (though California currently has a moratorium on the death penalty).

Hit-and-Run Penalties

The suspect was also detained following a report of a hit-and-run traffic collision. In California, a hit-and-run involving death or serious injury can be charged as a felony:

Felony Hit-and-Run (VC 20001): If the collision causes death or permanent serious injury, the penalty is two, three, or four years in state prison and a fine between $1,000 and $10,000.

If the collision causes death or permanent serious injury, the penalty is in state prison and a fine between $1,000 and $10,000. Sentencing Enhancement: If a suspect flees the scene after committing vehicular manslaughter, they may face an additional five-year consecutive term in state prison.

Additional Sentencing Enhancements

Beyond the base sentence for murder, several factors can increase the total prison time:

Use of a Deadly Weapon: Convictions can be enhanced if a weapon (such as a knife) was used. For example, using a firearm during a murder can add 10, 20, or 25 years to life to the sentence.

Convictions can be enhanced if a weapon (such as a knife) was used. For example, using a firearm during a murder can add to the sentence. Three Strikes Law: A murder conviction counts as a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes law. This permanently impacts the individual’s criminal record and can lead to much harsher penalties for any future felony convictions.

A murder conviction counts as a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes law. This permanently impacts the individual’s criminal record and can lead to much harsher penalties for any future felony convictions. Other Penalties: A murder conviction also includes a maximum fine of $10,000, victim restitution, and the permanent loss of gun rights.

