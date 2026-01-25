Alleged DUI driver caused a power outage in Santa Ana after crashing into a power pole

A driver who appeared to be under the influence caused a power outage in Santa Ana early on Saturday morning when he lost control of his vehicle and proceeded to crash into a power pole and a wall.

The epic fail was caught on surveillance video, as reported by County News.

The incident went down near the intersection of West McFadden Avenue and South Mohawk Drive at around 12:46 a.m. after the alleged DUI driver, who was in an SUV, crashed into a sedan.

The impact drove the SUV up a curb and right into the power pole and wall, as seen in the surveillance video.

Shortly thereafter there was an explosion from a nearby power pole and just like that the nearby homes lost power.

The driver of the sedan was treated at the scene by paramedics then he was taken to a local hospital.

The alleged DUI driver could be seen in the video stumbling about while showing signs that he was quite drunk.

All lanes of McFadden Avenue were then closed in that area while Edison crews worked overtime to fix the damaged power pole and restore power to the neighborhood.

Legal and Final Repercussions Faced by the Alleged DUI Driver

1. Testing for Medical Diagnosis

If the driver is taken to the hospital for treatment, medical staff will almost certainly test their blood for alcohol and drugs as a standard of care.

Purpose: Doctors need to know what substances are in a patient’s system to safely administer medication or anesthesia.

Doctors need to know what substances are in a patient’s system to safely administer medication or anesthesia. Privacy: While HIPAA generally protects medical records, there is a major exception: if an individual is in police custody at the time of the test, hospitals can be legally compelled to turn over those results to law enforcement.

2. Testing for Law Enforcement (Forensic)

Because this Santa Ana incident involved an injury and significant property damage, police will prioritize obtaining a forensic blood sample.

Implied Consent: Under California’s “implied consent” law, any person who drives in the state has already agreed to chemical testing if arrested for a DUI.

Under California’s “implied consent” law, any person who drives in the state has already agreed to chemical testing if arrested for a DUI. Warrantless Draws: If the driver is unconscious or requires immediate surgery, officers may conduct a warrantless blood draw due to “exigent circumstances” (the body metabolizing and destroying evidence over time).

If the driver is unconscious or requires immediate surgery, officers may conduct a warrantless blood draw due to “exigent circumstances” (the body metabolizing and destroying evidence over time). Forced Testing: If the driver is conscious but refuses to cooperate, police can obtain a warrant from a judge—often within minutes—to force a blood draw at the hospital.

3. Admissibility of Results

For the test to be used as evidence in court, it must follow strict procedures known as Title 17:

The sample must be drawn by a qualified professional (nurse, doctor, or phlebotomist).

The skin must be cleaned with a non-alcohol based sterilizer (like hydrogen peroxide) to avoid contaminating the sample.

based sterilizer (like hydrogen peroxide) to avoid contaminating the sample. The blood must be stored in a vial with specific preservatives and anticoagulants to prevent it from fermenting or clotting.

In a high-profile crash like the one in Santa Ana, even if the driver stumbles and “shows signs” of being drunk, a blood test remains the most critical piece of evidence for the prosecution to prove the exact blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at the time of the crash.

In California, a DUI driver involved in a 2026 crash like the Santa Ana incident—where a power pole was destroyed and another person was injured—faces severe legal and financial penalties, along with long-term impacts on employment and insurance.

Legal Penalties (CVC §23153)

Because the accident resulted in an injury to the driver of the sedan, the case is likely to be charged under California Vehicle Code 23153 (DUI causing injury). This is a “wobbler” offense, meaning it can be a misdemeanor or a felony based on the driver’s history and the severity of the injury.

Jail/Prison: Misdemeanor convictions can lead to up to one year in county jail; felony convictions can result in two to four years in state prison.

Misdemeanor convictions can lead to up to in county jail; felony convictions can result in in state prison. Fines: The driver faces fines ranging from $390 to $5,000 , which often total closer to $13,500–$18,000 after mandatory court assessments and fees are added.

The driver faces fines ranging from , which often total closer to after mandatory court assessments and fees are added. Restitution: The driver is legally liable for victim restitution , which includes medical bills for the injured driver and the significant costs Edison crews incur to replace a high-voltage power pole and restore electricity.

The driver is legally liable for , which includes medical bills for the injured driver and the significant costs Edison crews incur to replace a high-voltage power pole and restore electricity. Driver’s License: A standard first-time DUI with injury typically results in a one-year license suspension .

A standard first-time DUI with injury typically results in a . Ignition Interlock Device (IID): Drivers may be required to install an IID in their vehicle for six months to one year to regain driving privileges.

Employment Impact

A DUI conviction in California can immediately jeopardize current and future job prospects:

Automatic Termination: Employers with strict “zero-tolerance” policies or those whose insurance will no longer cover the employee often terminate immediately.

Employers with strict “zero-tolerance” policies or those whose insurance will no longer cover the employee often terminate immediately. Driving-Dependent Jobs: Anyone who drives for a living (delivery, sales, technicians) will likely lose their job because they can no longer fulfill essential duties.

Anyone who drives for a living (delivery, sales, technicians) will likely lose their job because they can no longer fulfill essential duties. Professional Licenses: Doctors, nurses, teachers, and lawyers must report convictions to their licensing boards, which may result in license suspension or revocation .

Doctors, nurses, teachers, and lawyers must report convictions to their licensing boards, which may result in . Background Checks: A DUI conviction remains on a criminal record indefinitely and on a DMV record for 10 years.

Insurance Impact

Insurance companies treat DUI drivers as “high-risk,” leading to drastic cost increases:

Premium Hikes: In 2026, California drivers with a DUI see an average premium increase of 134% to 185% . The annual cost can rise by over $3,000 to $5,000 .

In 2026, California drivers with a DUI see an average premium increase of . The annual cost can rise by over . Loss of Discounts: Drivers immediately lose their “Good Driver Discount” for 10 years.

Drivers immediately lose their “Good Driver Discount” for 10 years. SR-22 Requirement: To reinstate a license, the driver must file an SR-22 certificate , which acts as proof of high-risk insurance to the DMV.

To reinstate a license, the driver must file an , which acts as proof of high-risk insurance to the DMV. Cancellations: While a policy cannot be canceled mid-term, insurers can and often do refuse to renew the policy once the current term expires.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related