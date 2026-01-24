Eight robbery suspects arrested after causing two collisions during a pursuit in north O.C.

At approximately 2:38 p.m. yesterday, the Anaheim Police Department was in pursuit of two vehicles related to a robbery.

The suspects drove a stolen black Nissan Rogue through the front of the Classic Jewelers store at 5753 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road on Friday, Jan. 23 around 2:30 p.m., according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The pursuit continued into the City of Fullerton. During their pursuit, two traffic collisions occurred, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

The first collision occurred at S. Lemon St and E. Orangethorpe Ave. and involved multiple vehicles. Minor to moderate injuries were reported. It appears four suspects from the vehicle fled the area on foot. Officers were in the area looking for the suspects.

At approximately 2:43 PM, a second collision occurred in the area of N. Euclid St and W. Malvern Ave., also involving multiple vehicles. The suspects in this collision also fled the area. Officers were searching for four male suspects.

Officers from the Fullerton, Anaheim, and Placentia Police Departments assisted at both locations and were actively searching for the suspects who fled.

Five suspects were taken into custody from both locations by 6 p.m. Officers were still searching both locations for additional suspects.

Three additional suspects were later taken into custody for a total of eight, with the final suspect arrested at approximately 8:30 PM.

