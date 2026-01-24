2026 O.C. School Choice Fair set for Jan. 31 at Santa Ana College

The annual Orange County School Choice Fair is coming up on January 31 at Santa Ana College, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. This event is organized by La Union de Padres in collaboration with the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.
Event Location: Phillips Hall Parking Lot, 1530 W 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92706.
This free event will feature student performances, free food and free raffles.
This is your chance to learn about the free high-performing public charter school options that are available in Orange County for frades TK-12.
Sponsors include:
- Vista Condor Global Academy
- Legacy College Prep
- Edward B. Cole Sr. Academy
- Nova Academy
- Springs Charter Schools
- TLC Public Charter Schools
- El Triunfo
- Taylion Academy
- The SAUSD
- The Garden Grove Unified School District
- Cristo Rey Orange County High School
- Palm Lane Global Academy
- Ednovate Orange County College Prep
- Karate Do
For more information contact Ceci Iglesias at 714-485-6396 or by email at launiondepadres@gmail.com. Visit www.launiondepadres.com.
Orange County Charter and Private School Enrollment Data
In Orange County, California, approximately 20% of school-aged children are enrolled in either charter or private schools for the 2025–2026 school year.
While the majority of students attend traditional district-run public schools, there has been a steady shift toward alternative education models as total public school enrollment in the county continues to decline.
Enrollment Breakdown (2025–2026)
- Private Schools: ~14%
Orange County has one of the highest private school enrollment rates in California, significantly exceeding the state average of 10%. For the 2026 school year, there are approximately 393 private schools serving 74,066 students in the county.
- Charter Schools: ~6%
Charter school enrollment has grown steadily from 2.4% a decade ago to approximately 6% today. There are currently about 36 charter schools operating within the county.
Key Trends
- Declining Public Enrollment: Total public school enrollment in Orange County is projected at roughly 429,869 students for 2025–2026, a significant drop from over 497,000 a decade ago. This decline is attributed to lower birth rates and rising housing costs.
- Rising Popularity of Alternatives: While public district enrollment has fallen for seven consecutive years, private school enrollment in the county grew by over 4% between 2021 and 2025.
- Charter Growth: Orange County remains the third-largest county in California but has a lower charter enrollment percentage (6%) compared to other large counties like Los Angeles and San Diego, which both exceed 16%.
Performance Factors (2026 Data)
- Duration Matters: Students who remain in a charter school for four or more years tend to show significantly stronger academic outcomes than those who switch frequently.
- Demographic Gains: Charter schools in California have shown particularly strong results in closing achievement gaps for Hispanic and low-income students compared to traditional district counterparts.
- Special Education: In contrast, some studies show that students receiving special education services may have smaller learning gains in charter settings compared to traditional public schools.