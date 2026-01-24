2026 O.C. School Choice Fair set for Jan. 31 at Santa Ana College

The annual Orange County School Choice Fair is coming up on January 31 at Santa Ana College, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. This event is organized by La Union de Padres in collaboration with the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

Event Location: Phillips Hall Parking Lot, 1530 W 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92706.

This free event will feature student performances, free food and free raffles.

This is your chance to learn about the free high-performing public charter school options that are available in Orange County for frades TK-12.

Sponsors include:

Vista Condor Global Academy

Legacy College Prep

Edward B. Cole Sr. Academy

Nova Academy

Springs Charter Schools

TLC Public Charter Schools

El Triunfo

Taylion Academy

The SAUSD

The Garden Grove Unified School District

Cristo Rey Orange County High School

Palm Lane Global Academy

Ednovate Orange County College Prep

Karate Do

For more information contact Ceci Iglesias at 714-485-6396 or by email at launiondepadres@gmail.com. Visit www.launiondepadres.com.

Orange County Charter and Private School Enrollment Data

In Orange County, California, approximately 20% of school-aged children are enrolled in either charter or private schools for the 2025–2026 school year.

While the majority of students attend traditional district-run public schools, there has been a steady shift toward alternative education models as total public school enrollment in the county continues to decline.

Enrollment Breakdown (2025–2026)

Private Schools: ~14%

Orange County has one of the highest private school enrollment rates in California, significantly exceeding the state average of 10%. For the 2026 school year, there are approximately 393 private schools serving 74,066 students in the county.

Charter school enrollment has grown steadily from 2.4% a decade ago to approximately 6% today. There are currently about 36 charter schools operating within the county.

Key Trends

Declining Public Enrollment: Total public school enrollment in Orange County is projected at roughly 429,869 students for 2025–2026, a significant drop from over 497,000 a decade ago. This decline is attributed to lower birth rates and rising housing costs.

Performance Factors (2026 Data)

Duration Matters: Students who remain in a charter school for four or more years tend to show significantly stronger academic outcomes than those who switch frequently.

