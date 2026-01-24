Sat. Jan 24th, 2026
Three occupants had to be cut out of two vehicles after a horrific O.C. toll road crash

ByArt Pedroza

Jan 24, 2026

Last night at approximately 8:20 p.m., Newport Beach Fire Department units responded to reports of a two-vehicle rollover collision on the southbound 73 Toll Road at Bonita Canyon.

Upon arrival, crews discovered two extensively damaged vehicles with three occupants trapped inside.

The incident was immediately upgraded to a Technical Heavy Rescue and a Level 1 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) due to the complexity of the extrication required.

Response Details:

NBFD Units: Battalion 6, Engine 63, Engine 67, Truck 63, Medic 63, Medic 65, and Medic 67.

Mutual Aid: A truck company from the NBFD’s partners at the O.C. Fire Authority assisted with the complex extrication.

All three patients were successfully extricated by fire crews and transported to local area hospitals in critical condition.

The cause of the collision is currently unknown.

The investigation is being conducted by the California Highway Patrol.

You can view a Caltrans surveillance video here.

By Art Pedroza

