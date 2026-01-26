Family of O.C. woman shot at a restaurant in New Orleans starts a GoFundMe page to help her

An Anaheim woman, Anaid Serrato, had her vacation to New Orleans ruined when she was shot five times while eating at a restaurant earlier this month.

According to the family of Anaid, she was visiting New Orleans when a gunman opened fire in the restaurant she was in.

The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16, when a young man, Kareem Harris, 19-years-old, was being shot at and chased down the street, according to New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

The yount man ran into the small foyer of Dooky Chase’s Restaurant to try to escape, she said.

The restaurant was full at the time, and “because there was so much gunfire going on,” Kirkpatrick said, “three innocent bystanders were hit” in the foyer. The three women who were shot and wounded were all tourists waiting for tables, including Anaid.

The young man was fatally shot in the fracas. Police said it may have been a retaliation killing.

Anaid’s family in Orange County is now asking for urgent support as their sister continues to undergo several surgeries in Louisiana and is unable to get home to California due to her condition.

Anaid’s sister, Yliana Toledo, has created a GoFundMe page to help Anaid. So far they have raised almost $10K.

As of now Anaid remains in New Orleans until she is released and cleared for travel back home to begin her long recovery process. Any and all donations would go directly towards sustaining the medical care needed for Anaid’s healing. Her family appreciates your support during this time.

As of late January 2026, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) continues to investigate the shooting. Crimestoppers GNO has increased the reward for information leading to an arrest to $13,500. The restaurant has since reopened following a blessing ceremony to honor the victims.

