Three suspects were arrested after using fake receipts to steal a computer at an O.C. Costco

Three adult suspects were arrested after using fake/homemade receipts and walking out of a Costco in Garden Grove with a stolen computer, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

Costco employees recognized the fraud and immediately contacted GGPD with a vehicle description and license plate.

Thanks to great police work, police officers quickly located the suspect vehicle, conducted a traffic stop, and all three suspects were arrested.

Further investigation indicates the same group may have used similar tactics at other Costcos and other retail stores in surrounding cities based on evidence located during the arrest.

Great teamwork and sharp instincts led to a solid arrest.

Penalties Faced by the Suspects

In January 2026, three suspects were arrested by the Garden Grove Police Department for using fake receipts to steal a computer from Costco. Under California law, these individuals face the following potential penalties and charges:

Likely Criminal Charges

Grand Theft (PC § 487): Since most computers exceed the $950 threshold, the suspects will likely face grand theft charges. As a “wobbler” offense, this can be charged as a felony with 16 months to 3 years in state prison, or a misdemeanor with up to one year in county jail.

Since most computers exceed the $950 threshold, the suspects will likely face grand theft charges. As a “wobbler” offense, this can be charged as a felony with in state prison, or a misdemeanor with up to in county jail. Forgery & Possession of Counterfeit Items (PC § 475): Using or possessing fake receipts with intent to defraud is a form of forgery. This is also a “wobbler,” carrying a potential sentence of up to three years in jail for a felony conviction.

Using or possessing fake receipts with intent to defraud is a form of forgery. This is also a “wobbler,” carrying a potential sentence of up to in jail for a felony conviction. Organized Retail Theft (PC § 490.4): Because they acted in a group (“in concert”) and are suspected of similar crimes across multiple cities, they may face enhanced penalties under California’s toughened 2026 retail theft laws.

Because they acted in a group (“in concert”) and are suspected of similar crimes across multiple cities, they may face enhanced penalties under California’s toughened 2026 retail theft laws. Theft by False Pretenses (PC § 532): Knowingly using a fraudulent representation (the fake receipt) to obtain property can lead to additional charges mirroring the penalties for grand or petty theft.

Enhanced 2026 Penalties

Aggregation of Thefts: Under new laws effective in 2025 and 2026, prosecutors can now combine the value of thefts from different locations and counties to reach the felony threshold for a single grand theft charge.

Under new laws effective in 2025 and 2026, prosecutors can now combine the value of thefts from different locations and counties to reach the felony threshold for a single grand theft charge. Group Sentencing Enhancements: Acting in a group of two or more people can add one to three years to a sentence under Penal Code section 12022.65.

Acting in a group of two or more people can add to a sentence under Penal Code section 12022.65. Retail Theft Restraining Orders (AB 3209): If convicted, the suspects can be legally banned from all locations of the retail chain (e.g., all Costcos) for up to two years .

If convicted, the suspects can be legally banned from all locations of the retail chain (e.g., all Costcos) for up to . Prior Convictions: Due to Proposition 36 (effective late 2024), any suspect with two or more prior theft convictions can be charged with a felony regardless of the computer’s value.

Civil Penalties

In addition to criminal jail time, the suspects may face a civil lawsuit from the retailer, which can require them to pay three times the actual damages plus the owner’s attorney fees

