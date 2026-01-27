Tue. Jan 27th, 2026
Bicycles Crime Huntington Beach

Suspect arrested after stealing a bait bike owned by police in coastal Orange County

ByArt Pedroza

Jan 27, 2026

A coastal Orange County anti–bike theft operation is going strong, and last night a thief took the bait, literally, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

One of the HBPD’s strategically placed bicycles was stolen, prompting police officers to be immediately alerted.

Officers responded quickly, located the stolen bicycle and the suspect, and made an arrest without incident.

The bike was recovered, and burglary tools were also found in the suspect’s possession.

Here’s the part worth repeating: the HBPD bait bikes are not bargain bikes. They’re valued at over $2,000, which means stealing one can land you with felony charges!

Friendly reminder to bike thieves: Don’t steal bikes in Huntington Beach. You never know when that bike belongs to HBPD, and we’re always watching.

Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Here’s what the suspect likely faces under California law, based on the facts you provided and confirmed by current reporting from Orange County:

1. Grand Theft (Felony) – California Penal Code § 487

Because the HBPD bait bike is valued at over $2,000, the crime qualifies as felony grand theft.
Possible penalties:

  • 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail
  • Fines up to $10,000
  • Possible felony probation
    [newsantaana.com]

2. Possession of Burglary Tools – Penal Code § 466 (Misdemeanor)

The suspect was found carrying burglary tools, which is a separate misdemeanor offense.
Possible penalties:

  • Up to 6 months in county jail
  • Fines up to $1,000
  • Potential for summary (informal) probation
    [newsantaana.com]

Combined Impact

If convicted of both offenses, the suspect could face:

  • A felony conviction for the theft
  • Additional misdemeanor penalties for the burglary tools
  • Probation terms such as community service, counseling, or stay‑away orders

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Alcohol Crime Irvine

The Irvine Police will conduct a CDL and DUI Checkpoint on Jan. 31

Jan 27, 2026 Art Pedroza
Accidents Alcohol Anaheim Crime Riverside County

Riverside man arrested for O.C. DUI accident that killed a pregnant woman

Jan 27, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Huntington Beach Irvine

Arizona man arrested for stealing designer purses in Irvine

Jan 27, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Alcohol Crime Irvine

The Irvine Police will conduct a CDL and DUI Checkpoint on Jan. 31

Jan 27, 2026 Art Pedroza
Bicycles Crime Huntington Beach

Suspect arrested after stealing a bait bike owned by police in coastal Orange County

Jan 27, 2026 Art Pedroza
Accidents Alcohol Anaheim Crime Riverside County

Riverside man arrested for O.C. DUI accident that killed a pregnant woman

Jan 27, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Huntington Beach Irvine

Arizona man arrested for stealing designer purses in Irvine

Jan 27, 2026 Art Pedroza