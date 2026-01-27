Suspect arrested after stealing a bait bike owned by police in coastal Orange County

A coastal Orange County anti–bike theft operation is going strong, and last night a thief took the bait, literally, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

One of the HBPD’s strategically placed bicycles was stolen, prompting police officers to be immediately alerted.

Officers responded quickly, located the stolen bicycle and the suspect, and made an arrest without incident.

The bike was recovered, and burglary tools were also found in the suspect’s possession.

Here’s the part worth repeating: the HBPD bait bikes are not bargain bikes. They’re valued at over $2,000, which means stealing one can land you with felony charges!

Friendly reminder to bike thieves: Don’t steal bikes in Huntington Beach. You never know when that bike belongs to HBPD, and we’re always watching.

Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Here’s what the suspect likely faces under California law, based on the facts you provided and confirmed by current reporting from Orange County:

1. Grand Theft (Felony) – California Penal Code § 487

Because the HBPD bait bike is valued at over $2,000, the crime qualifies as felony grand theft.

Possible penalties:

16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail

in county jail Fines up to $10,000

Possible felony probation

2. Possession of Burglary Tools – Penal Code § 466 (Misdemeanor)

The suspect was found carrying burglary tools, which is a separate misdemeanor offense.

Possible penalties:

Up to 6 months in county jail

in county jail Fines up to $1,000

Potential for summary (informal) probation

Combined Impact

If convicted of both offenses, the suspect could face:

A felony conviction for the theft

for the theft Additional misdemeanor penalties for the burglary tools

for the burglary tools Probation terms such as community service, counseling, or stay‑away orders

