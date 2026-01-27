The Irvine Police will conduct a CDL and DUI Checkpoint on Jan. 31

The Irvine Police Department (IPD) will conduct a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and Driver’s License checkpoint as part of the Department’s continued commitment to reducing injuries and deaths caused by impaired drivers. The checkpoint will take place on Saturday, January 31, from 7:00 p.m. to 2 a.m. The location has not yet been disclosed by the IPD.

The checkpoint will be clearly marked. Vehicles will be selected for screening based on set criteria, and officers will direct suspected impaired drivers to a separate area for evaluation. Most motorists will face little to no delays.

DUI checkpoints are strategically placed based on collision statistics and the frequency of DUI arrests. Officers will look for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and verify proper driver licensing.

The Irvine Police Department offers these reminders to ensure you have a safe night of fun that does not involve a DUI:

Always use a designated sober driver, such as a friend who is not drinking, a ride-share, a taxicab, or public transportation.

See someone who is clearly impaired and attempting to drive? Take the keys and help arrange a safe ride home.

Report drunk drivers by calling 911.

Hosting a party? Offer nonalcoholic drinks. Monitor who is drinking and how they are getting home.

This checkpoint is made possible through grant funding awarded by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Penalties Faced by Drivers Busted at the Checkpoint

Drivers going through an Irvine Police DUI and driver’s license checkpoint can face several penalties under California law. According to Irvine Police Department information, a DUI arrest can result in: a minimum of two days in jail, three years of probation, suspension of the driver’s license, and a DUI conviction remaining on the driver’s record for ten years. [newsantaana.com]

Drivers who do not have a valid driver’s license or are driving on a suspended license may face misdemeanor charges, fines, and possible vehicle impound under California law. (These penalties are general licensing laws; DUI checkpoint notices don’t always list them specifically.)

