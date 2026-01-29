Prior convicts busted again for drugs in an O.C. disabled loading spot

An Orange County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle occupied by one male and one female parked in a designated loading zone for disabled persons, according to Stanton Police Services.

During the subsequent investigation, it was discovered that both subjects were in possession of controlled substances, both on their persons and inside the vehicle.

Further records checks revealed both subjects had prior convictions.

The male and female were placed under arrest and transported to the Orange County Jail, where they were booked without incident.

Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Based on the details provided and current California law, the suspects face multiple penalties ranging from parking fines to potential felony prison time due to their prior convictions.

1. Narcotics Penalties

Because both suspects have prior convictions, the standard misdemeanor for drug possession (HS 11350/11377) can be elevated or carry harsher sentencing.

Felony Possession: Possession of controlled substances (like methamphetamine, heroin, or cocaine) can be charged as a felony if the suspect has a prior conviction for a serious felony or sex crime. This carries a potential sentence of 16 months to 3 years in state prison and fines up to $10,000 .

Possession of controlled substances (like methamphetamine, heroin, or cocaine) can be charged as a felony if the suspect has a prior conviction for a serious felony or sex crime. This carries a potential sentence of in state prison and fines up to . Sentence Enhancements: Under California law, a prior felony conviction for a drug crime (other than personal use) can add an additional three consecutive years in jail for each prior conviction.

Under California law, a prior felony conviction for a drug crime (other than personal use) can add an additional in jail for each prior conviction. Misdemeanor Possession: If the priors are non-serious, the charge remains a misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

2. Disabled Parking Violations

The initial observation of parking in a disabled loading zone carries its own set of civil and criminal penalties under Vehicle Code 4461 VC:

Civil Fine: A standard parking violation for an unauthorized vehicle in a disabled space typically results in a fine of $421 to $825 , depending on if it is a repeat offense.

A standard parking violation for an unauthorized vehicle in a disabled space typically results in a fine of , depending on if it is a repeat offense. Misdemeanor Charge: If the suspects were found to be misusing a placard or plate, they could be charged with a misdemeanor, which carries up to 6 months in county jail and an additional civil penalty of up to $1,500.

3. Orange County Booking & Jail

The suspects were booked at the Orange County Jail. Depending on the specific nature of their prior convictions, they may be ineligible for certain drug diversion programs (like Prop 36 or PC 1000) that typically allow non-violent offenders to avoid jail through treatment.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related