Coastal O.C. burglary suspects arrested after crashing into a police car

Earlier today, an observant wholesale store employee contacted the police to report a suspicious vehicle in their parking lot, believed to be connected to a vehicle burglary earlier that morning in a different city, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

While the police officers were responding, the caller contacted us again, this time reporting that the suspects had just attempted to rob a customer in the parking lot.

An undercover detective arrived shortly after and located the suspect vehicle. When an attempt was made to detain the occupants, the vehicle fled through the lot at high speed. A patrol officer entered the area, and the suspect’s vehicle collided with the front of his patrol unit, disabling the suspect’s car.

Three suspects fled on foot in different directions. Officers quickly established a containment and shortly after, located two suspects. The third suspect was not located.

Out of an abundance of caution, Ocean View High School was placed on lockdown, while Oak View Elementary School was placed on a brief shelter-in-place due to its proximity to the incident.

Thank you to the observant employee who noticed something suspicious and called us immediately. This incident highlights how fast reporting and strong communication can make a real difference.

Detectives are continuing follow-up to identify the outstanding suspect and determine whether the vehicle was involved in additional crimes. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Pham at (714) 878-5640 or, to remain anonymous, call the OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227).

Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Based on the details provided and standard California criminal statutes, the suspects in this Huntington Beach incident face a range of potential felony and misdemeanor penalties.

Likely Charges & Potential Penalties

Attempted Robbery (PC 211 & PC 664): Penalty: Up to 2.5 to 4.5 years in state prison. In California, robbery is a felony. Attempted robbery generally carries half the sentence of a completed robbery.

Vehicle Burglary (PC 459): Penalty: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail if charged as a felony. Entering a vehicle with the intent to steal is “second-degree burglary.” Since it involves multiple crimes and a high-speed flight, it is highly likely to be charged as a felony.

Felony Reckless Evading (VC 2800.2): Penalty: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison and/or a fine up to $10,000. Fleeing from police at high speed with a “willful or wanton disregard for safety” triggers this felony charge.

Assault on a Peace Officer / Battery (PC 243): Penalty: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in jail if the collision resulted in any injury to the officer. The act of colliding with a patrol unit to escape can be interpreted as an assault with a deadly weapon (the vehicle) or battery on an officer.

Resisting Arrest / Fleeing on Foot (PC 148): Penalty: Up to 1 year in county jail and a $1,000 fine. This misdemeanor applies to each suspect who fled on foot to delay or obstruct the officers.



Additional Factors

Stolen Vehicle: If the vehicle used in the crime was stolen, suspects could face additional charges for Grand Theft Auto (PC 487d) or Receiving Stolen Property .

If the vehicle used in the crime was stolen, suspects could face additional charges for (PC 487d) or . Enhancements: If the suspects have prior felony convictions, their sentences could be significantly longer under California’s sentencing enhancements.

