A DUI driver was arrested for running over and killing a man at a Santa Ana car wash

On January 27, 2026, at approximately 2:26 p.m., police dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on the property of Orange Coin Car Wash, located at 117 N. Euclid Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Police officers, along with Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), responded to the scene and discovered a 27-year-old man, later identified as Phillip Michael Villafana of Long Beach, trapped underneath the vehicle.

Upon extrication, the OCFA first responders pronounced Villafana to be deceased.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the pedestrian was lying in the driveway of the car wash when an entering vehicle ran him over.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. He was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was later identified as 45-year-old Ricardo Sotello Ortiz.

The Santa Ana Police Department’s Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) is investigating this collision. Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Detective J. Martinez at (714) 245-8207 or the Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division at (714) 245-8200.

Potential Charges and Penalties Faced by the Suspect

While he was initially arrested for driving under the influence (DUI), the Santa Ana Police Department investigation may lead to the following charges:

Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated (PC 191.5): With Gross Negligence (PC 191.5(a)): If the driver acted with extreme recklessness, he could face 4, 6, or 10 years in state prison. Without Gross Negligence (PC 191.5(b)): If the negligence was ordinary, this “wobbler” offense can be charged as a felony (up to 4 years in prison) or a misdemeanor (up to 1 year in jail).

DUI Causing Injury/Death (VC 23153): A felony conviction under this code typically carries 2, 3, or 4 years in state prison, plus possible enhancements for causing “great bodily injury”.

A felony conviction under this code typically carries in state prison, plus possible enhancements for causing “great bodily injury”. Watson Murder (PC 187): If the suspect has a prior DUI conviction and was warned of the dangers of impaired driving, prosecutors can charge him with second-degree murder, carrying 15 years to life in prison.

New 2026 Legal Updates

Recent changes to California law that took effect on January 1, 2026, further impact these penalties:

Extended Probation: Under AB 1087 , probation for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated has been increased from 2 years to 3–5 years .

Under , probation for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated has been increased from 2 years to . Ignition Interlock Device (IID): Under AB 366 , all DUI offenders are now mandated to install an IID in their vehicles.

Under , all DUI offenders are now mandated to install an IID in their vehicles. Additional Consequences: Conviction usually includes mandatory DUI education programs (up to 30 months), victim restitution, and permanent driver’s license revocation.

Notably, Santa Ana Police stated that while Ortiz was arrested for DUI, investigators currently do not believe his impairment was the primary cause of the accident, as the victim was lying in the driveway. This distinction could significantly influence whether prosecutors pursue the more severe “gross negligence” charges.

