The SAPD arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a female client at the MainPlace Mall

Special Crimes detectives have arrested a 26-year-old man for s*xually assaulting a woman at a retail business, according to the Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD).

On January 15, 2026, at approximately 9:00 p.m., a woman responded to the Santa Ana Police Department and reported a s*xual assault.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, stated she visited Bee & Co., located inside MainPlace Mall, where she purchased facial cream and was offered a complimentary facial.

After agreeing to the service, she was introduced to a male employee and escorted to a back room to receive the facial and massage.

During the service, the suspect s*xually assaulted the victim. Following the incident, the victim left the business and drove to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Special Crimes detectives initiated an investigation and subsequently identified the suspect as 26-year-old Jermi Gerardo Characoto Caraballo of Santa Ana.

On January 28, 2026, detectives arrested Caraballo in the MainPlace Mall parking lot. He was booked at the Santa Ana Jail on s*xual assault-related charges, and bail was set at $100,000.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims or witnesses related to this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Corporal D. Gray at 714-245-8381 or dgray@santa-ana.org. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on current California law and the details of the arrest of Jermi Gerardo Characoto Caraballo, the suspect faces significant criminal penalties if convicted of s*xual assault-related charges.

Potential Criminal Penalties

Depending on the specific formal charges filed by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, penalties may include:

S*xual Battery (Penal Code 243.4): This is often a “wobbler” offense in California. Felony conviction: Can result in 2 to 4 years in state prison and fines up to $10,000. Misdemeanor conviction: Can result in up to one year in county jail and fines up to $3,000.

This is often a “wobbler” offense in California. Rape (Penal Code 261): If the assault is classified as r*pe, the penalty for a victim 18 or older is typically 3, 6, or 8 years in state prison.

If the assault is classified as r*pe, the penalty for a victim 18 or older is typically in state prison. Mandatory S*x Offender Registration: A conviction for most felony s*xual assault charges requires registration as a s*x offender under California Penal Code 290 , which can range from 10 years to a lifetime .

A conviction for most felony s*xual assault charges requires registration as a s*x offender under , which can range from . Sentence Enhancements: Penalties can be increased if there were multiple victims or if “great bodily injury” occurred during the incident.

Recent Legal Context (2026)

The incident occurred in January 2026, coinciding with the implementation of several new laws in California:

AB 250 (Revival Window): As of January 1, 2026, this law allows survivors to file civil lawsuits for s*xual assault even if the statute of limitations had previously expired, specifically targeting cases involving institutional cover-ups.

As of January 1, 2026, this law allows survivors to file for s*xual assault even if the statute of limitations had previously expired, specifically targeting cases involving institutional cover-ups. Expanded Protections: Recent legislation, such as AB 2777, has also expanded the ability for survivors to seek damages for pain, suffering, and medical costs through the civil court system.

Currently, Caraballo is being held at the Santa Ana Jail with bail set at $100,000.

